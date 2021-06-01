Unbeaten Warriors wrangle return to CEFA championship tilt

They’re back!

The local area will once again be represented in later this week’s spring season-ending championship contest of Carolinas Elite Football Alliance’s adult-level and semi-professional organization by an all-too-familiar entry.

The Mooresville-based Iredell Warriors have merited the right to once again make a title defense of their CEFA crown they also captured last year as well.

Undefeated at the 9-0 mark and, as a result, garnering the preferred top-seeded status for playoff purposes, the Warriors take aim at another league title when appearing in Saturday afternoon’s scheduled championship game.

Kickoff in the affair is set for 5:30 p.m., with play being held at Hough High School in Cornelius. Gates to the site open at 4:30 p.m. An admission fee of $10 per person will be charged. All attending are being requested to sit only on the home stands.

Reigning champion Iredell will have its toughest challenge possible when taking aim at making a successful defense. The Warriors will be paired up against the field’s No. 2 seeded entry in the Kings Mountain Force, a twice-beaten team that can trace one of those setbacks to a regular-season showdown with the Iredell entry.