Undefeated Mooresville remains on early-season roll of runs

Runs rule.
Mooresville’s softball team is continuing its season-long penchant for pushing a multitude of runners across home plate.
Doing so twice more to also stretch a streak of managing to tally a double-digit run total during the course of their appearances, the Blue Devils followed up a 10-1 downing of host I-Meck Conference member Hough High by remaining even more as run-happy as well as on the road when rolling over Zebulon Vance, 17-0.
As a result, and with another opportunity at extending the runs run washed away by the weather, Mooresville prepares to return to the diamond owning a 3-0 record to show for both the season overall as well as opposite opposing I-Meck entries. That will basically continue to be the case throughout the course of regulation play.
Softball teams, which could get their campaigns underway earlier this month, are limited to a total of 14 regular-season games this spring as mandated by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association. As a result, practically all of Mooresville’s games will be held as part of home-and-home season series against fellow in-circuit foes. Only in the case of an I-Meck member and/or members not fielding softball will the Devils engage in any action opposite outside opposition through the end of regulation play in late April.
At Vance to get that series started, Mooresville ended matters ahead of the regulation seven innings for a second time as a result of employing the mandatory runs-ahead mercy rule in the 17-0 effort that also allowed them to match a season-high so far for the number of runs tallied in a single game.
Freshman Mia Wraight went the shortened distance to glove the pitching win that also notched the entry’s second shutout.
At the plate, the twosome of seniors Victoria Amon and Emma Chopko each backed their billing as team captains by topping the charts with their team-best three hits apiece. The cast of Brooke Piper, Ellie Goins and Campbell Schaen all drove home three teammates each.
Mooresville wasted little time taking charge by plating four runs home in the first inning. The Devils tacked on seven runs in the second stanza and closed the attack with the final six runs in the third frame.
Against Hough, the Devils spread out their damage by scratching out markers in each of the contest’s odd-numbered innings. Mooresville scored once each in the first and third frames, struck for three runs in the fifth and hit its peak when crossing the plate five times in the seventh.
An originally-scheduled attempt to stay so potentially productive was put on hold when rain washed away the Blue Devils’ home game against closest I-Meck entry and arch rival Lake Norman that was set to take place earlier in the week. That postponed affair has now been reset to take place on Mooresville’s field on Monday, with first-pitch time set for 5:30 p.m. in the match-up between the two unbeaten teams.