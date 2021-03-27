Undefeated Mooresville remains on early-season roll of runs

Runs rule.

Mooresville’s softball team is continuing its season-long penchant for pushing a multitude of runners across home plate.

Doing so twice more to also stretch a streak of managing to tally a double-digit run total during the course of their appearances, the Blue Devils followed up a 10-1 downing of host I-Meck Conference member Hough High by remaining even more as run-happy as well as on the road when rolling over Zebulon Vance, 17-0.

As a result, and with another opportunity at extending the runs run washed away by the weather, Mooresville prepares to return to the diamond owning a 3-0 record to show for both the season overall as well as opposite opposing I-Meck entries. That will basically continue to be the case throughout the course of regulation play.

Softball teams, which could get their campaigns underway earlier this month, are limited to a total of 14 regular-season games this spring as mandated by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association. As a result, practically all of Mooresville’s games will be held as part of home-and-home season series against fellow in-circuit foes. Only in the case of an I-Meck member and/or members not fielding softball will the Devils engage in any action opposite outside opposition through the end of regulation play in late April.

