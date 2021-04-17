Undefeated Mooresville softball stays on show-stopping spree

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the pitcher’s circle, freshman lefthander Campbell Schaen gathered in the win.

At the plate, a towering three-run home run off the bat off junior Ellie Goins highlighted an attack in which the Devilss also hit for the collective cycle during the contest. Goins finished the game with a team high-tying three hits and equal number of runs batted in.

Brooke Piper pounded a triple among her three hits and also knocked two teammates home. Victoria Amon also laced a triple and finished with two hits, while the duo of Emma Chopko and Maddie Colby clubbed a double apiece among their two hits each. Lauren Vanderpool added to the cause with a pair of base hits as well.

A day later and at North Meck to make up a game delayed from earlier in the schedule, Mooresville again took charge from the start by scoring six runs in the top half of the first. Runs pushed across home over the course of each remaining plate appearance allowed the affair to draw to a close following North Meck’s turn at bat in the home half of the fifth.

Schaen worked all five frames and spiced the shutout with the logging in of a no-hitter during which she also piled up a total of 12 strikeouts.