Undefeated Mooresville softball stays on show-stopping spree

Why play seven?
That’s rapidly becoming the burning question being asked in the Mooresville softball team’s dugout.
The Blue Devils play out on the field is providing the answer.
The Devils ended matters well ahead of the regulation number of innings each and every time due to the enforcing of the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Mooresville motored in way past all three latest league foes via one-sided shutouts that saw all of them last at the longest only five of the originally-scheduled number of frames. The Devils are protecting outright ownership of the I-Meck lead and continuing presence among the state’s top-five entries based on the most recently released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class poll.,
Doing so in order of the line-up card, the Blue Devils bested Hough High, 16-0, badgered North Mecklenburg, 16-0, and closed out the surge back at home by downing Vance, 15-0.
With the offensive-laced outbursts, Mooresville improved to the 10-0 mark for the season overall, a standard that also includes a just-as-perfect 9-0 showing in all games carrying full I-Meck clout. The latter ledger also leaves the Blue Devils atop the league standings with only two more weeks of regular-season play remaining.
Against Hough, Mooresville wasted little time taking control with the scoring of 14 runs in the home half of the first inning alone. The tacking on of two more runs in the last of the second stanza coupling with the continued holding of the Huskies scoreless allowed the issue to draw to close after the latter’s turn at-bat in the top of the third.
In the pitcher’s circle, freshman lefthander Campbell Schaen gathered in the win.
At the plate, a towering three-run home run off the bat off junior Ellie Goins highlighted an attack in which the Devilss also hit for the collective cycle during the contest. Goins finished the game with a team high-tying three hits and equal number of runs batted in.
Brooke Piper pounded a triple among her three hits and also knocked two teammates home. Victoria Amon also laced a triple and finished with two hits, while the duo of Emma Chopko and Maddie Colby clubbed a double apiece among their two hits each. Lauren Vanderpool added to the cause with a pair of base hits as well.
A day later and at North Meck to make up a game delayed from earlier in the schedule, Mooresville again took charge from the start by scoring six runs in the top half of the first. Runs pushed across home over the course of each remaining plate appearance allowed the affair to draw to a close following North Meck’s turn at bat in the home half of the fifth.
Schaen worked all five frames and spiced the shutout with the logging in of a no-hitter during which she also piled up a total of 12 strikeouts.
At the plate, Colby paired with teammate Avrelle Harrell in knocking in three teammates each, the former also among as many as four teammates with two base hits apiece. The cast of Chopko, Amon and Vanderpool each also were charter members of the two-base-hit club.
To close out the session back at home against Vance, the plating of a final two runs in the last of the third served to end matters at that point. Previously, Mooresville followed up a mere one-run first frame by plating 12 runs to the plate in the last of the second.
Going the distance, Katelyn Brandon gathered in the pitching win, failing to allow a run on just one hit while striking out four.
Offensively, Goins paired safeties while Chopko was credited with a team-high four runs batted in. Single base hits apiece from the likes of Piper, Amon, Vanderpool, Colby and Bentli Meadows helped boost the charge.
Mooresville heads back out on the field when traveling just across town to take on current second-place entry Lake Norman on Tuesday evening.