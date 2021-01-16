Unplanned offseason pit stop set for local rising racing star

A previously unplanned offseason pit stop is now in place for one member of a local professional racing-related organization.

Mooresville’s DGR-Crosley driver Hailie Deegan has been reprimanded by NASCAR and will be required to completely undergo sensitivity training before being eligible to compete during the 2021 season after using a derogatory term during a recent session.

A released audio from Deegan’s iRacing appearance held earlier this week revealed her speaking the R-word for persons with developmental mental abilities into her headset while driving in a virtual racing event.

The 19-year-old, who is considered to be a rising star in the sport, was streaming on the social media outlet Twitch when another driver appeared to nudge her virtual entry during the video game race.

“Oh! Hey!,” Deegan was heard to say during the clip. “Who’s the r***** behind me?! Don’t do that, please.”

The comment coming from her personal account quickly went viral, drawing attention for using the offensive word. She wasted little time posting an apology via Twitter.