Unplanned offseason pit stop set for local rising racing star

A previously unplanned offseason pit stop is now in place for one member of a local professional racing-related organization.
Mooresville’s DGR-Crosley driver Hailie Deegan has been reprimanded by NASCAR and will be required to completely undergo sensitivity training before being eligible to compete during the 2021 season after using a derogatory term during a recent session.
A released audio from Deegan’s iRacing appearance held earlier this week revealed her speaking the R-word for persons with developmental mental abilities into her headset while driving in a virtual racing event.
The 19-year-old, who is considered to be a rising star in the sport, was streaming on the social media outlet Twitch when another driver appeared to nudge her virtual entry during the video game race.
“Oh! Hey!,” Deegan was heard to say during the clip. “Who’s the r***** behind me?! Don’t do that, please.”
The comment coming from her personal account quickly went viral, drawing attention for using the offensive word. She wasted little time posting an apology via Twitter.
“Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on Twitch,’’ Deegan wrote. “It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I do apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There’s no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans.”
The daughter of a professional motocross driver, Deegan has rapidly arrived on the NASCAR scene.
She has competed in lower-level series within the national organization, winning one race in 2018 and capturing a pair of wins in the K&N Pro Series West in’19.
Deegan raced a full ARCA season last year with DGR-Crosley, logging in with four top-five finishes and compiling 17 showings among the top 10 that supported her selection as the circuit’s Rookie of the Year. She is now set to compete in her first full-time season with the organization in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
NASCAR’s rule book includes a clause that allows the sanctioning body to fine, suspend and/or terminate membership for individuals who issue communications that “criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based on that person’s race, color, creed,…,or handicapping condition.”