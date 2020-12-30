 Skip to main content
Used ball pitch a bargain for golfers at any price
top story

Used ball pitch a bargain for golfers at any price

golf balls

Spreading the wealth, golfers nearing the 13th tee box at the Mallard Head Country Club are greeted by a bargain with hopes that the honor system is a success.

 submitted photo

Consider it a page directly out of the “school of hard knocks” text book.

Sitting in place just across the paved cart path from the tee box at the Mallard Head Country Club’s par-four 13th hole, the homemade display is begging to be noticed.

Even the administrators at the golf course are not sure of the party and/or parties responsible.

Once catching the eye of golfers, the message being sent is clear.

A collection of used golf balls sits somewhat organized in a carton. They range from various makes.

The sign reveals that the cost of a single recycled ball is 50 cents. As a bargain, those desiring to purchase the items can bunch as many as three of them for $1.

At any rate, making the payment for golf balls is also urged. Hand written in all capital letters are the words: “PLEASE DO NOT STEAL.” A number of exclamation marks are included at the end of the comment for added distinction.

In slightly smaller yet readable print, the reason for the used golf ball sale is also made known.

“Money for college,’’ is given as the fund-raising cause.

All would-be buyers are asked to put all money in the provided envelope.

The honor system is in full force.

It remains to be seen as to whether the golfers or the one making the pitch will gain the most from the experience.

