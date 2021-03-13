USTFCCCA recognition adds to area athlete's crowded collection

Another feather in his already-crowded cap.

Entering into this mid-month’s NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, Mooresville native Daniel McArthur is already assured of being specifically singled out – yet again — for his season’s success.

A senior, a former program walk-on and fifth-year member of the University of North Carolina men’s track and field program, McArthur has been selected as the Southeast Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches of America organization.

He has the hefty credentials in place to support the recognition.

Most recently, McArthur – a former four-sport participant (football, wrestling, lacrosse and track and field) during his high school career at Mooresville High School – captured the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championship title in the shot put event with a throw of 67-feet, 10 ¾ inches that served to set both the conference meet and school program records. It also accounted for the fourth-best such toss posted across the nation this season as well.

The emerging as the now three-time ACC gold medalist in his specialty area also enabled McArthur to be named as the Men’s Field Most Valuable Player in the ACC attraction.