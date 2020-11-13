Waiting game nears end for start of area’s high school sports

Worth the wait?
Wait and see.
And in the case of one area program, the waiting game will actually take longer than originally scheduled.
Idle for eight months due to COVID-19, the area’s high school-level sports scene re-opens as of early this week under the revised schedule approved in the middle of August on the part of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The updated schedule allows for opening appearances to take place in the sports of girls and boys cross country as well as volleyball that each can get underway as early as Monday.
The NCHSAA permitted participants in the volleyball programs to engage in formal pre-season practice sessions to begin on Nov. 4. First available play dates for both is Monday.
In the area, at least three outlets are on tap to start almost as early as permitted.
The volleyball teams hailing from Lake Norman High School, Pine Lake Prep and Langtree Charter Academy will all appear in scheduled season openers on the same date.
Mooresville was also initially slated to make both its regular-season and homecourt debut against fellow I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg Tuesday afternoon but that affair has been postponed.
That same date, Lake Norman will mark the beginning of its season when traveling to take on I-Meck foe West Charlotte.
As for Pine Lake, it will christen its play with a road trip to fellow PAC-8 Conference member Community School of Davidson
And for Langtree Charter, it will make its debut at home when entertaining league member Queen’s Grant.
All do so to also account for the makings of a limited playing agenda on the part of each. With the NCHSAA also placing a cap on the number of matches allowed during the regular season, all of the scheduled appearances on behalf of the teams involved will carry crucial conference-counting clout.
Volleyball teams are held to 14 matches that can take place through early January. Based on the number of participants in their respective leagues, the facing off against all other remaining league members on a home-and-away basis will serve to fill all of that allotted affairs.
At least two times for all teams involved, matters will take on particular importance. The duos of Mooresville and Lake Norman, as well as PLP and LCA are each fellow members of the same conference that will result in scheduled home-and-home meetings between them.
As it turns out, it won’t take long for one of the crosstown rivalries to begin. Pine Lake and Langtree are on track to face off against each other on the former’s home court later in the week to mark each entry’s second appearance of the week as fellow PAC-8 members.
MHS and LNHS also have two match-ups scheduled during the course of play within their matching I-Meck Conference ranks.
Teams are also limited to making only two appearances per week.
Careful protocols will be employed for participants and spectators alike during all matches. Per a statewide mandate, indoor competitions will be limited by fan attendance at all sites.
Currently, the NCHSAA is going ahead with its plans to conduct postseason play in the sports as well. Regular seasons for all underway programs will continue until Jan. 8, after which playoffs will be held to conclude the campaigns.
Later this month, swimming and diving can start practice before initiating regular-season play in early December.
