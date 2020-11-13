Waiting game nears end for start of area’s high school sports

That same date, Lake Norman will mark the beginning of its season when traveling to take on I-Meck foe West Charlotte.

As for Pine Lake, it will christen its play with a road trip to fellow PAC-8 Conference member Community School of Davidson

And for Langtree Charter, it will make its debut at home when entertaining league member Queen’s Grant.

All do so to also account for the makings of a limited playing agenda on the part of each. With the NCHSAA also placing a cap on the number of matches allowed during the regular season, all of the scheduled appearances on behalf of the teams involved will carry crucial conference-counting clout.

Volleyball teams are held to 14 matches that can take place through early January. Based on the number of participants in their respective leagues, the facing off against all other remaining league members on a home-and-away basis will serve to fill all of that allotted affairs.

At least two times for all teams involved, matters will take on particular importance. The duos of Mooresville and Lake Norman, as well as PLP and LCA are each fellow members of the same conference that will result in scheduled home-and-home meetings between them.