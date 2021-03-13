Waiting game next in place for Langtree Charter soccer squad

Will the wait be worth it? Time will tell. Langtree Charter Academy’s boys soccer team kept itself framed in the postseason picture for as long as possible upon polishing off the regular-season segment of its schedule. The Lions logged in with back-to-back matching 1-0 shutouts over as many different PAC-7 Conference foes, Bradford Prep and Union Academy, to stoke their potential playoff position’s still-burning fire. With the wins, Langtree will become of the most interested bystanders in the remaining league affairs to take place after improving to the 8-3-1 level to show for both its efforts in the PAC-ranks as well as the season overall that has walked hand-in-hand all season. The standard is solid enough for a third-place standing in league standings. The Lions twice dropped decisions to Community School of Davidson that has already locked up the regular-season title while also being dealt a defeat by a foe. However, as a feather in its cap, Langtree posted a 1-0-1 mark in the home-and-home season series against a crosstown rival Pine Lake Prep entry that currently occupies the circuit’s runner-up spot. The N.C. High School Athletic Association is in the finalizing stage of forming the playoff field that is expected to be released by the close of the weekend. First-round play is set take place later in the week. The number of teams to merit second-season showings will be trimmed due to COVID-19. Only league champions are guaranteed bids. All other openings will be filled based on overall won-loss records. Langtree boosted its status by utilizing similar sources to complete its regulation campaign. In the season finale triumph over Union Academy, Jose Noriega cradled an assist from Vaughn Siemers to leg in the lone strike taking place in the second half. It was in somewhat similar shape to what took place in the same two teams’ previous meeting that required overtime before Langtree also emerged as a winner. In the Lions net, goalkeeper Greyson Deaton registered seven saves that were spiked by the deflecting of a penalty kick attempt. In the edging of Bradford Prep also sweeping that home-and-home season series set, Noriega cashed in on a dish from Siemers to account for the solo strike coming in the first half. Keeper Deaton collected one save. Still in contention for one of the limited number of playoff bids that will be extended to the PAC-7 field, Langtree will await final league match results before learning of possible playoff plans for the scheduled start of that phase set for Tuesday night.