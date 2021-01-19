Warriors defend presence capturing national football title

With the win allowing this season’s tribe of Warriors -- one not even sure if a football schedule of any kind could be made before being able to engage in both regular-season and postseason action the coronavirus pandemic -- to complete an undefeated overall ledger, it also made the area entry accountable for the single largest winning margin of any other national championship division winner.

In addition, the outcome also provided the Warriors with the only shutout verdict rendered by any other bowl game victor as well.

No surprise there.

Over the course of the entire campaign entering play in the national title affair, the Warriors boasted of a difficult-to-bend and downright hard-to-break defensive display that had allowed only a grand total of six points all season.

More of the same unfolded during the course of the title tilt.

The Warriors accounted for all the game’s points production while holding the Scorpions without a score of any kind to polish off the perfect performance. As a result, Iredell exited the contest with an unblemished 8-0 overall record and the royalty of a national champion to show for its on-the-field success.