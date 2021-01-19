Warriors defend presence capturing national football title

The title of national champion has a nice little ring to it.
It’s one the Iredell Warriors are now able to wear and hear with honor.
The adult semi-professional minor league tackle football entry returned home to its local roots – which can be traced to its regular practice grounds in place at Mooresville’s Bellingham Park -- with the stature and distinction of a national champion in tow following its impressive performance in the United States Football Alliance’s AA National Championship Bowl.
The Warriors, representatives of their Carolina Elite Football Alliance, supported their status as a legitimate national title contender with authority when appearing in the USFA’s Double-A affair held as part of the National Football Events full weekend worth of season-ending competition held out on the elite-level football field.
Doing so in action held in the designated Orange Blossom Bowl conducted on the Showalter Stadium site in Winterpark, Fla., in one of several contests played over a weekend involving teams from across the nation in numerous divisions, the Warriors fashioned an all-too-familiar effort when plundering their way past the Pennsylvania-based Delco Scorpions, 32-0, in a convincing final that also sent some shocks waves scattering across the entire USFA scoreboard.
“Oh man,’’ said Torey Torrence, the Warriors’ manager and head coach, “to see the smiling faces on the players’ faces was really rewarding. For all we’ve been through this season, to emerge as a national champion is something we are really proud of accomplishing. We proved some doubters wrong and showed that we can play on the national level.”
With the win allowing this season’s tribe of Warriors -- one not even sure if a football schedule of any kind could be made before being able to engage in both regular-season and postseason action the coronavirus pandemic -- to complete an undefeated overall ledger, it also made the area entry accountable for the single largest winning margin of any other national championship division winner.
In addition, the outcome also provided the Warriors with the only shutout verdict rendered by any other bowl game victor as well.
No surprise there.
Over the course of the entire campaign entering play in the national title affair, the Warriors boasted of a difficult-to-bend and downright hard-to-break defensive display that had allowed only a grand total of six points all season.
More of the same unfolded during the course of the title tilt.
The Warriors accounted for all the game’s points production while holding the Scorpions without a score of any kind to polish off the perfect performance. As a result, Iredell exited the contest with an unblemished 8-0 overall record and the royalty of a national champion to show for its on-the-field success.
“Once again,’’ said Torrence, “as has been the case all season, our defense really stood up. We stopped them twice in the red zone without giving up any points. That was huge. It gave us some momentum.”
Along with the team success, select individuals were also shouldered with attention as well. Warriors quarterback Ryan Bock threw for four touchdowns and well over 300 yards to support his selection as the Player of the Game.
Meanwhile, the duo of James Cloud and Lance Lewis, as members of the winning charge’s offensive and defensive units, respectively, shared the title contest’s co-Most Valuable Player Awards.
“It was a total team effort on our part,’’ said Torrence. “It felt good to give that kind of complete performance, both offensively and defensively, on a national stage.”
The Warriors were designated with their AA status that was based on the number of games played by the various bowl game participants. The more games teams were able to play, the higher the level of competition they were assigned. Contests during the weekend were also held in both a AAA and A division as well.
The latest achievement coming on the part of the Warriors was also used to help continue celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary of existence.
While previous single-season editions have also prevailed as conference champions, this year’s roster coming complete once again – as is the organization’s trademark – with the featuring of a healthy number of immediate area-based products in place accounts for the franchise’s next in line to merit national championship praise.