Weather woes add to list of sports season’s schedule struggles

Weather woes win.
In addition to continued coronavirus concerns, yet another development arrived recently to throw additional hindrance into the local high school sports season schedule.
An end-of-the-week winter weather system forecasting some frozen precipitation and the possibility of snow accumulation forced the postponement of several area contests set to take place on the basketball court.
Contests involving Lake Norman High School as well as those involving both Langtree Charter Academy and Pine Lake Prep all wound up being among the re-scheduled casualties from late last week.
Among area entries, only Mooresville High School’s scheduled action was held as originally schedule. MHS engaged in its affairs against fellow I-Meck Conference Hough High as was originally scheduled.
In the case of Lake Norman, its scheduled home regular-season debuts opposite I-Meck Conference member Mallard Creek were put on hold after being initially set to take place on Friday. Weather-related concerns resulting in the cancelling of classes at Lake Norman contributed to the decision to keep the affairs from taking place.
As a result, the match-up between the two teams will now be held later this month.
Meanwhile, the loss of the games involving both Langtree Charter and Pine Lake Prep hit particularly close to home.
The two teams, each of them crosstown rivals as matching members of the 1A-class level PAC-7 Conference, were initially set to face off against each other to also get their home-and-home season series started. However, concerns related to weather-caused conditions forced that rivalry opener slated to be held at Pine Lake Prep to also be delayed until later in the season.
The postponements came on top of some previous COVID-19 conditions that also forced area teams to also alter their still somewhat early-season schedules.
Entering this week, Lake Norman’s girls teams had yet to appear in a regular season contest. The Wildcats’ scheduled season-opener against I-Meck member West Charlotte was postponed due to coronavirus tracing reported in the Lions programs. Then, LNHS had its on-tap home debut also delayed due to the weather.
Langtree Charter girls team also had its inked-in season debut forced to be delayed when virus issues were also reported in the Queen’s Grant program it was scheduled to play.
This week, all area teams are scheduled to make multiple appearances apiece with even more schedule changes in store.
In response to requests made on behalf of organizations that are responsible for providing game officials, several programs have revised their season schedules to ease the concern.
Mooresville High has oved all of its remaining regular-season contests originally set to take place on Friday, which is one of the two traditional days – joining Tuesdays in that regard -- during the week when prep games are played, to instead be held on Thursdays. The first of those changes actually takes place later this week when the Blue Devils play host to crosstown in-circuit counterpart Lake Norman to also christen that short-distance home-and-home season series.
In a similar showing, Langtree Charter has agreed to move its originally-scheduled game against league for Community School of Davidson also to Thursday in a schedule change also aimed at easing the shortage of officials. It remains unknown as to whether LCA will continue to follow a similar schedule the remainder of the regular season.