Weather woes add to list of sports season’s schedule struggles

The two teams, each of them crosstown rivals as matching members of the 1A-class level PAC-7 Conference, were initially set to face off against each other to also get their home-and-home season series started. However, concerns related to weather-caused conditions forced that rivalry opener slated to be held at Pine Lake Prep to also be delayed until later in the season.

The postponements came on top of some previous COVID-19 conditions that also forced area teams to also alter their still somewhat early-season schedules.

Entering this week, Lake Norman’s girls teams had yet to appear in a regular season contest. The Wildcats’ scheduled season-opener against I-Meck member West Charlotte was postponed due to coronavirus tracing reported in the Lions programs. Then, LNHS had its on-tap home debut also delayed due to the weather.

Langtree Charter girls team also had its inked-in season debut forced to be delayed when virus issues were also reported in the Queen’s Grant program it was scheduled to play.

This week, all area teams are scheduled to make multiple appearances apiece with even more schedule changes in store.