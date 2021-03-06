West’s best from I-Meck in 4A class state title contest

At best, the best of the West.
At worst, second best overall in the state.
One of the two familiar representatives of the I-Meck Conference advancing as far as earlier this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional girls and boys public high school basketball finals assured itself of just that status.
The I-Meck’s undefeated and regular-season champion Vance High girls team, owners of the No. 1 seed among the 16 teams forming half the field for the state’s postseason play in the class ranks and gender field, parlayed its solid, 57-41 triumph over No. 3 region seed Charlotte Providence into booking its appearance in the NCHSAA 4A class state finals.
The Cougars improved to the 11-0 mark for the season overall that included one win apiece – and one of them a tightly-contested affair – over each of the local programs in the form of Lake Norman and Mooresville during the course of regulation I-Meck play on their way towards moving on into the state finals set to take place over the weekend.
Of the two teams, it’s Lake Norman that boasts of battling Vance as close as any other team has all season. The 55-53 final between the Cougars and Wildcats that took place midway the I-Meck schedule was one of just two times all season that the former was engaged in such a close-knit affair.
With the West Regional title, Vance merited a match-up opposite East Region No. 6 seed Garner Magnet for the opportunity to net this year’s outright state championship title.
It’s sweet revenge indeed for the I-Meck entry. Vance also earned a berth into last year’s class finale only to initially have that chance of cutting down the nets as solo state queens first delayed and then canceled completely due to COVID-19. As only small consolation, the Cougars wound up being officially declared state co-champions by the NCHSAA.
This time around, Vance has the opportunity to settle those bragging rights exclusively.
As it turned out on regional final play, only one of the two I-Meck teams reaching the fourth-round phase scored the right to keep its season alive as long as possible.
On the boys front, top-seeded and previously undefeated North Mecklenburg, whose trek to the West Regional title tilt came complete with wins as well over both I-Meck members Lake Norman and Mooresville during the course of regular-season play, was denied the chance to also defend its share of the 4A class crown it was awarded last year.
The Vikings were dealt their first loss in a 65-62 defeat dropped to region top-seed Ardrey Kell that prevented the I-Meck from making a sweep of showings in the state championship affairs. With the loss, North Meck wrapped up its season with an 11-0 record.
For one of the first times ever in the history of the NCHSAA, state titles in basketball will be contested on the campus of member schools.
When Wheatmore and Providence Grove High Schools host the state championships conducted over the weekend, it will be the first time since 1980 that NCHSAA Basketball State Championship
Games have not been contested on high school campuses since the Association played the state championships in 1981 at the Greensboro Coliseum (Men’s) and Elon College (Women’s).
In the case of Vance, it was on track to appear in the girls title affair set to be held at host Wheatmore High School in Trinity on Saturday.