West’s best from I-Meck in 4A class state title contest

At best, the best of the West.

At worst, second best overall in the state.

One of the two familiar representatives of the I-Meck Conference advancing as far as earlier this week’s N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class West Regional girls and boys public high school basketball finals assured itself of just that status.

The I-Meck’s undefeated and regular-season champion Vance High girls team, owners of the No. 1 seed among the 16 teams forming half the field for the state’s postseason play in the class ranks and gender field, parlayed its solid, 57-41 triumph over No. 3 region seed Charlotte Providence into booking its appearance in the NCHSAA 4A class state finals.

The Cougars improved to the 11-0 mark for the season overall that included one win apiece – and one of them a tightly-contested affair – over each of the local programs in the form of Lake Norman and Mooresville during the course of regulation I-Meck play on their way towards moving on into the state finals set to take place over the weekend.