What does '21 have in store?

It’s finally official. The calendar year 2020 is in the record book. Wonder what took it so long?
No offense intended, but it was an unusually quiet middle-of-the-night passing late last week few in the sports-related world in particular will mourn for very long.
We had our losses, some personally hitting particularly close to home and others making their presence felt from afar. For those, we will always remember.
For the rest, we’ll quickly forget.
The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in large part practically wreaked havoc on the local, state, national and international sports stage. It remains unknown and uncertain as just how long the after-effects will continue to be felt. Unlike the turning of the calendar page, the lingering presence of COVID-19 will continue to be felt and noticed. Although the limited number of athletic activities have resumed albeit under much different-looking conditions, when or even if matters will ever actually return to some sense of normalcy remains to be determined.
Still, time marches on.
As we embark on a New Year and try to leave the old one in the rear view mirror, we need to take a glance forward and eagerly anticipate just what we have in store on the sports front for the coming year. As we look ahead, here is just a sampling of some of our most appealing expectations:
Another high school-level state championship: Go ahead and call us spoiled. We don’t mind. We have only our local prep sports programs to blame and/or credit for that. We are currently riding one of our most extended consecutive-year streaks of accounting for at least one team state title, and we are in no hurry to see that trend end. We are not even that concerned over which sport it will be. We’ll take any of them, as long as it’s one of them.
More individual state champions: Hey, while we’re on the subject, let’s stay there. Granted, team success is great. It’s also a tribute to the area that we are proud to boast of various solo state champions in numerous sports as well. Again, no need to bring that string to a close anytime soon. The outlets are filled with endless opportunities. The hope is that we again win our share.
The return of America Legion baseball: As a proud product of the program, it was a downright dirty shame that Mooresville did not put a Gresham-Baker Post 66 entry on the diamond this year. Although the pandemic bit to dampen the sport across the country, programs that were able to put Legion teams in play all hailed from the same group that traditionally includes the longtime member Moors. It just wasn’t the same without them. Reports are circulating the base paths that plans are indeed in the preparation phase for perhaps the return to the game at the state’s Junior Legion level at the very least. That’s a start.
More success on the part of the Mooresville Spinners: Again, we are creatures of habit. Almost since the local college-level franchise arrived in town approaching 10 years ago and began putting the wooden bats on display, the Spinners have weaved success. Over the course of competing in multiple leagues, the team has sported several regular-season and even two postseason tournament titles to place in the trophy case. We have become to expect nothing less. During a year darkened by COVID-19, the Spinners provided a glimmer of hope. We wish them more of the same this year.
No matter what, the outlook for ’21 already appears to be more promising than in the year that just passed. The hope is real that we have many more major wins than losses on the sports front.