What does '21 have in store?

Another high school-level state championship: Go ahead and call us spoiled. We don’t mind. We have only our local prep sports programs to blame and/or credit for that. We are currently riding one of our most extended consecutive-year streaks of accounting for at least one team state title, and we are in no hurry to see that trend end. We are not even that concerned over which sport it will be. We’ll take any of them, as long as it’s one of them.

More individual state champions: Hey, while we’re on the subject, let’s stay there. Granted, team success is great. It’s also a tribute to the area that we are proud to boast of various solo state champions in numerous sports as well. Again, no need to bring that string to a close anytime soon. The outlets are filled with endless opportunities. The hope is that we again win our share.