What does decision detail?

What now?
That’s precisely the question, still searching for an answer, that immediately entered the minds of the athletic-related administrators overseeing the high school programs at crosstown rivals Lake Norman and Mooresville late last week.
With representatives of the two sports departments in place at the same site and the same location with the conducting of the first of the two scheduled regular-season meetings on the basketball court, word traveled as quickly across the court as a two-on-one fast break about the startling decision made by the closely-connected Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system.
CMS emerged from an emergency school board meeting deciding that, effective instantly, none of its member schools would be allowed to continue practicing or appearing in games until the middle of next month. The decision was made based in large part to the rising reported cases of COVID-19 in the surrounding region. It sent shock waves through both the LNHS and MHS bench areas and beyond.
With the verdict, it also put the current schedules in place on behalf of the Lake Norman and Mooresville programs in instant limbo. With the exception of the remaining meeting set to take place between the two next month, all that remained on all teams’ schedules are contests against fellow CMS members of the I-Meck Conference roster. As a result, all of those previously-tabled contests on tap through at least Feb. 15 have been postponed.
MHS and LNHS athletic officials have not given up complete hope. They all entered this week, one shortened by the arrival of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, hoping to scramble for possible game replacements. A few other programs in the area are also affected by the CMS mandate.
The stoppage of play was not ordered by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. In fact, representatives of the ruling organization revealed disappointment over the far-reaching development. It drew a close to some seasons still in progress. Others were able to dodge the decree for the time being due to the fact that they were so far already into postseason play.
Mooresville and Lake Norman were each already limited as to the number of contests they could play in all sports. The loss of the games against the CMS opponents will continue through a date that is only days away from when the regular-season is scheduled to conclude. It remains uncertain the full ramifications of the decision.
The NCHSAA has not established a set number of games teams must play in order to be considered eligible for postseason play. The I-Meck will have to determine a method for identifying its postseason participants. Of the immediate area teams directly involved, Lake Norman’s girls have jumped off to a 2-0 start to a season previously hindered by some virus-related issues.
“It’s a shame really,’’ said McKenzie Graham, Lake Norman’s head girls coach, after digesting the information received just following her team’s performance against Mooresville. “I really hate it for our players. Hopefully, we can find some games for our girls to play.”
The thoughts are similar all across area camps. In addition to the stoppage of play in basketball, the start of preseason preparation on the part of the girls and boys soccer and lacrosse programs has also been soured. Games for those sports, which can begin by early next week, have also been at least temporarily derailed.
Questions remain unanswered. When they come , it just might not be what the ones doing the asking want to hear.