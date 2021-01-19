What does decision detail?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MHS and LNHS athletic officials have not given up complete hope. They all entered this week, one shortened by the arrival of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, hoping to scramble for possible game replacements. A few other programs in the area are also affected by the CMS mandate.

The stoppage of play was not ordered by the N.C. High School Athletic Association. In fact, representatives of the ruling organization revealed disappointment over the far-reaching development. It drew a close to some seasons still in progress. Others were able to dodge the decree for the time being due to the fact that they were so far already into postseason play.

Mooresville and Lake Norman were each already limited as to the number of contests they could play in all sports. The loss of the games against the CMS opponents will continue through a date that is only days away from when the regular-season is scheduled to conclude. It remains uncertain the full ramifications of the decision.

The NCHSAA has not established a set number of games teams must play in order to be considered eligible for postseason play. The I-Meck will have to determine a method for identifying its postseason participants. Of the immediate area teams directly involved, Lake Norman’s girls have jumped off to a 2-0 start to a season previously hindered by some virus-related issues.