Wheels still spinning towards the start of Spinners season

With the affair also serving to open the season, some additional festivities are also on tap to take place as well.

The contest accounts for the first of two to be held over the course of the opening weekend, one that also features a one-and-only-time appearance for the home team based on its original schedule.

Come Sunday, the Mooresville Spinners will stay put at home to entertain first-time for Greensboro Monarchs, a new addition to the team’s playing list. Game time for that rare affair is set for 5 p.m.

Barring reschedules caused by weather-related issues, the Sunday evening game is the only one on tap to be held on that particular day of the week for Mooresville throughout the remainder of regular season play.

For the Spinners, they will not shy away from playing games on practically every other day of the week. Games during the season are slated to be held on every work day and on Saturdays on a hit-and-miss basis through the conclusion of the season that will continue through the final full week of July. The SCBL is also scheduled to once again conduct a double-elimination postseason tournament that will take place in the first few days of August as well.

Several extended home game sprees dot the team’s playing agenda.