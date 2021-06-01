Wheels still spinning towards the start of Spinners season

Game on, almost.
Members of the Mooresville Spinners late-spring-into-early-summer collegiate-level baseball organization are in that ready-to-party mood.
Good thing, too.
This weekend, the Spinners – a staple in the area since their arrival in the middle of 2014 – take to the field to engage in their first full-fledged season in nearly two years.
Last year, amid the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mooresville still was able to participate in a dramatically adjusted and shortened season in its Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks. The well-established circuit, first founded in 1999, that is funded in part by Major League Baseball was one of the few across not just the state but also throughout the nation to engage in any sort of league play last year in the wake of the virus.
This time around, a more traditional playing schedule is on track to take place.
For the Spinners, that segment gets underway over the upcoming weekend.
Mooresville, once again comprised of players from a host of collegiate programs, christens its two-month-long season’s schedule when playing host to the fellow Iredell County-based Statesville Owls on Saturday. First pitch slated to take place on the Spinners’ home Moor Park facility is set for 7 p.m.
With the affair also serving to open the season, some additional festivities are also on tap to take place as well.
The contest accounts for the first of two to be held over the course of the opening weekend, one that also features a one-and-only-time appearance for the home team based on its original schedule.
Come Sunday, the Mooresville Spinners will stay put at home to entertain first-time for Greensboro Monarchs, a new addition to the team’s playing list. Game time for that rare affair is set for 5 p.m.
Barring reschedules caused by weather-related issues, the Sunday evening game is the only one on tap to be held on that particular day of the week for Mooresville throughout the remainder of regular season play.
For the Spinners, they will not shy away from playing games on practically every other day of the week. Games during the season are slated to be held on every work day and on Saturdays on a hit-and-miss basis through the conclusion of the season that will continue through the final full week of July. The SCBL is also scheduled to once again conduct a double-elimination postseason tournament that will take place in the first few days of August as well.
Several extended home game sprees dot the team’s playing agenda.
Mooresville is slated to engage in a run of as many as four consecutive-night appearances one time later this month, doing so from June 16-19, while also scheduled to engage in as many as four additional three night homestands on several occasions throughout the season.
The opening phase of play will actually feature home games on the part of the Spinners from Saturday night all the way through the following week as well. All told, Mooresville will play each of its first six scheduled games of the season on the friendly Moor Park confines within an eight-night span.
As it turns out, the Spinners will also actually appear in nothing but home games from June 16-22, skipping only that time frame’s open Sunday play date, while also staying put in place at Moor Park again from July 15-20 to also host five straight homefield affairs.
The complete regular-season schedule on the part of the Spinners remains available on the team’s official online website.
Also keeping another longstanding tradition solidly in place, the tentative opening-day roster released earlier this week by the Spinners once again features a number of immediate area-based products in place.
While subject to change depending on availability of committed players with some college programs still competing in postseason play, the cast consisting of local-bred talent includes: Jermie Greene, Caldwell Community College; Trey Putnam, Mars Hill University; Justin Poris, Catawba Valley Community College; Isaiah Nino, Caldwell Community College; and Davis Turner, Cleveland Community College.
Elsewhere from across Iredell County, Statesville’s J.W Taylor, currently a member of the West Virginia Tech University baseball program, is also listed a member of the Spinners.
Once the campaign begins, a total of 16 home games on tap to take place during June and another 14 such showings set for July will be held involving the Spinners. The team is once again in the process of submitting a bid to also serve as the host team for the SCBL postseason tournament that is set to take place Aug. 2-7.