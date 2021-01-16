Wildcats answer long-distance call to defeat rival Blue Devils

One completed long-distance call was all it took to get Lake Norman’s boys basketball team dialed in.
A successful three-quarters length of the court three-point shot courtesy of Wildcats senior guard Cam Kepley just as the horn sounded ending first-quarter play helped set the scene jumpstarting the Wildcats to an eventual, 69-53 victory over arch rival Mooresville High on Thursday night also used to christen the season’s home-and-home series between the familiar foes.
The timing proved pivotal as well. The outcome enabled the Wildcats to put the brakes on a two-game opening losing skid they brought with them into the friendly affair, a mark stretched to that particular point following earlier in the week’s matching on-the-road, 50-40 defeat dropped against I-Meck member Hough High.
As a result, Lake Norman entered into week of the unknown holding a 1-2 record to show both for the season overall and in crucial in-circuit competition.
As for Mooresville, it stayed positioned in place. The loss came following earlier in the week’s road defeat by an 87-53 count to league entry Vance High that kept the Blue Devils winless for the season to date.
Also advancing into a week in which it remains uncertain as to the season’s scheduling status, MHS fields an 0-4 slate to show for its season overall as well as I-Meck play.
All accounts, however, were overshadowed by what took place off the court.
Matters unfolding out on the MHS court were tempered somewhat on the part of both participating parties by reports that circulated throughout the gym. Word was received during the course of the game that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which counts all other remaining members of the I-Meck on its roster, made the decision to immediately stop all of its basketball-related activity for a full month. The decree prevents all CMS schools from conducting any on-campus practices or appearing in any games until at least Feb. 15.
It remains unknown as to the full effect it will have schedule-wise on both Mooresville and Lake Norman. With the exception of the set rematch between the two rivals on tap to take place early next month, all that currently remains on each team’s agenda are games against fellow CMS I-Meck foes.
“I hate to hear that,” said Grant Hodges, Lake Norman’s head coach, upon being informed of the decision. “We’ve put so much work into this season already. Maybe we can find a game or two to play between now and then.”
Inside the MHS gym, Lake Norman capitalized on momentum built by the desperation heave coming from Kepley that found its mark to bring the first period to a close. From that particular point of play, the Wildcats not only maintained but also managed to enhance their distance over the following two quarters that for all practical purposes served to put the affair out of the home team’s reach.
For the Wildcats, they were captained in the scoring department by the 15 points bagged by senior post presence Seth Aeschliman that were used to also allow him to pace a quartet of teammates finishing in the double-digit department.
Junior power forward Davis Wagner piped in with his 14 points while the duo of senior forward Christian Taylor and junior backcourt player Mekhi Goree netted 10 points apiece.
For Mooresville, it was topped by the game-best 18 points supplied from junior point guard K.C. Shaw while fellow starter and matching backcourt position player Paxton Broadway logged in with a 10-point performance.
Lake Norman used the shot by Kepley, who just missed reaching the twin-digit plateau by winding up with nine points, to open up an eight-point edge through one period of play. Ignited by the connection, the Wildcats moved on to 34-21 halftime lead. LNHS then built its largest edge at the close of any quarter by commanding a 53-31 advantage entering the fourth quarter, during which the best the host Blue Devils could manage was the trimming of six points off the spread.
Earlier in the week, an attempt by Lake Norman to collect its first win of the season fizzled late in the 50-40 loss at Hough.
In the defeat, Aeschliman emerged as the only Wildcat to fashion a double-digit tally with his 14 points, while Kepley placed next in line with his nine points.
Mooresville was slow to emerge from the starting gate in its game against Vance resulting in the 87-53 defeat.
No additional individual information as available.
Lake Norman and Mooresville both venture into this week’s action unsure as to whether they will be able to appear in any games at all following the most recent CMS decision to bring all of its current membership program’s basketball action to a close.