Wildcats answer long-distance call to defeat rival Blue Devils

Matters unfolding out on the MHS court were tempered somewhat on the part of both participating parties by reports that circulated throughout the gym. Word was received during the course of the game that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which counts all other remaining members of the I-Meck on its roster, made the decision to immediately stop all of its basketball-related activity for a full month. The decree prevents all CMS schools from conducting any on-campus practices or appearing in any games until at least Feb. 15.

It remains unknown as to the full effect it will have schedule-wise on both Mooresville and Lake Norman. With the exception of the set rematch between the two rivals on tap to take place early next month, all that currently remains on each team’s agenda are games against fellow CMS I-Meck foes.

“I hate to hear that,” said Grant Hodges, Lake Norman’s head coach, upon being informed of the decision. “We’ve put so much work into this season already. Maybe we can find a game or two to play between now and then.”