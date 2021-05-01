Wildcats balance scales in season-opening wrestling matches

The scales were balanced on the part of Lake Norman’s wrestling team.

To begin the sport’s strange spring season, the Wildcats salvaged an opening-appearance split of decisions during a tri-team affair.

Lake Norman banked a 65-18 triumph over East Rutherford before battling down to the very last weight class in a 39-38 loss dropped to Rutherford-Spindale.

The Wildcats head back out on the mat owning the 1-1 overall mark.

In the triumph over East Rutherford, Lake Norman picked up wins via pinfalls worth the maximum number of team points possible from the crew of Daniel Benei at 138 pounds, Chris Guglielmo at 170 pounds, Keagan Bradley at 182 pounds, Michael Levine at 195 pounds, Carson Floyd at 220 pounds and Sakarri Morrison at 285 pounds/heavyweight.

The Wildcats’ Eli Murray secured a win by technical fall at 145 pounds.

Additional team scoring came courtesy of forfeits awarded to Noah Murray at 113 pounds, Kaiya Bell at 120 pounds, Patrick Iacoves at 126 pounds, and Evan Chouinard at 160 pounds.

In the closely-contested bout opposite Rutherford-Spindale, pins on the part of Lake Norman were collected thanks to Iacoves and Floyd.