Wildcats brighten light at end of second-season tunnel

The light burning inside this tunnel now does so a little brighter.
Lake Norman’s baseball team brightened its still-glowing outlook in regards to postseason plans following a surprisingly easy, 11-1 triumph over I-Meck Conference entry Hopewell High.
With the win, the Wildcats advanced into outright ownership of the pivotal second-place position in the updated I-Meck standings by improving to the 8-3 mark against that particular crowd. By most expectations, only the top two finishing teams in the final I-Meck ranks are set to receive coveted second-season invites.
Lake Norman took matters personally to improve its status. The first of scheduled two meetings with Hopewell pitted teams that at the time each owned equal shares of the runner-up spot. With their win, the Wildcats took over sole possession of that number-two slot to shore up its second-season outlook.
For the Wildcats, matters centered – for the second time in such a pressure-packed situation – on what took place out on the pitching mound. Junior right-hander Luke Schmolke came through with a second straight stellar start, going the distance in a contest actually shortened from its regulation number of innings due the mercy rule to allow just the single run on four hits while striking out seven.,
Schmolke, injured earlier in the season, posted his second straight such showing against a team at the time also either owning outright or tied for the second-place spot to highlight the effort.
In support of the pitching performance, the Wildcats went right to work to provide a solid start. Lake Norman plated three runs in its first turn at bat for a lead they would never lose. LNHS tacked on two runs each in the top halves of the third and fourth frames before closing out the feat with a four-run flurry in the visiting half of the fifth.
With Schmolke staying in charge, the issue was drawn to a close following the Hopewell Titans’ turn at the plate in the bottom of the fifth.
For the Wildcats, they gathered in two base knocks apiece from James Botta and Aaron Herbst to captain the charge. One of Botta’s bangs was good for a two-base job. Matt Burt drove in two teammates with his lone base hit, while the cast consisting of Grayson Peel, Hunter Sherrill and Brian Hearn each also added a single base hit to the account.
Lake Norman headed back into play when drawing the season’s home-and-home season against Hopewell to a close before engaging in the final set of regular season play when facing off against North Mecklenburg all next week.