Wildcats brighten light at end of second-season tunnel

The light burning inside this tunnel now does so a little brighter.

Lake Norman’s baseball team brightened its still-glowing outlook in regards to postseason plans following a surprisingly easy, 11-1 triumph over I-Meck Conference entry Hopewell High.

With the win, the Wildcats advanced into outright ownership of the pivotal second-place position in the updated I-Meck standings by improving to the 8-3 mark against that particular crowd. By most expectations, only the top two finishing teams in the final I-Meck ranks are set to receive coveted second-season invites.

Lake Norman took matters personally to improve its status. The first of scheduled two meetings with Hopewell pitted teams that at the time each owned equal shares of the runner-up spot. With their win, the Wildcats took over sole possession of that number-two slot to shore up its second-season outlook.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the Wildcats, matters centered – for the second time in such a pressure-packed situation – on what took place out on the pitching mound. Junior right-hander Luke Schmolke came through with a second straight stellar start, going the distance in a contest actually shortened from its regulation number of innings due the mercy rule to allow just the single run on four hits while striking out seven.,