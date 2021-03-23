Wildcats close case in quest for second state lacrosse title

This open case is now closed.
Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team’s bid for another of its program’s extended treks through the course of the N.C. High School Athletic Association open combined-classification postseason play drew to an end during the most recent phase of second-round play.
Seeded No. 5 overall as a result of capturing their Conference 12’s regular season crown, the Wildcats reached the conclusion of this strange season’s road following a 17-9 defeat dropped against fellow same-class but slightly-higher seeded familiar foe Northwest Guilford.
With the setback dealt during round two of the playoff process, Lake Norman closes out its season’s schedule with an 8-7 overall record highlighted by its unbeaten 4-0 mark posted opposite countering circuit competition that guaranteed its second-season showing.
Matched up opposite and, as a result, on the home field of the No. 4-seeded Northwest Guilford entry, the meeting actually accounted for a rematch between teams that also squared off during the course of regulation play. Alas, the defeat endured by Lake Norman was its second of the season suffered against the same foe.
For all practical matters, the issue in the second round of the playoffs equivalent to the West Region quarterfinals was settled during the course of first-half play. Lake Norman faced a 9-1 deficit at the conclusion of the first 25 minutes of play alone. A determined comeback attempt during the second half merely found the Wildcats matching Northwest Guilford goal-for-goal that served to keep the final eight-goal intact.
No additional individual information was available.
The NCHSAA conducts its girls lacrosse playoffs in an open class format, placing all qualifiers from each of the four classifications into a single pool for participation.
For Lake Norman, the loss serving to also eliminate the final C-12 representative still standing in the playoffs prevented it additionally from further enhancing its program’s postseason performance as well. The Wildcats program previously housed the state’s open champion in 2015 and has made a total of two appearances in the state title match.