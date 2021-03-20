Wildcats close case in quest for second state lacrosse title

This open case is now closed.

Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse team’s bid for another of its program’s extended treks through the course of the N.C. High School Athletic Association open combined-classification postseason play drew to an end during the most recent phase of second-round play.

Seeded No. 5 overall as a result of capturing their Conference 12’s regular season crown, the Wildcats reached the conclusion of this strange season’s road following a 17-9 defeat dropped against fellow same-class but slightly-higher seeded familiar foe Northwest Guilford.

With the setback dealt during round two of the playoff process, Lake Norman closes out its season’s schedule with an 8-7 overall record highlighted by its unbeaten 4-0 mark posted opposite countering circuit competition that guaranteed its second-season showing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matched up No. 4-seeded Northwest Guilford, the meeting actually accounted for a rematch between teams that also squared off during the course of regulation play. Alas, the defeat endured by Lake Norman was its second of the season suffered against the same foe.