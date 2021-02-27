Wildcats defeat Blue Devils two times to sweep season series

Double duty.
Doing so twice, representatives of Lake Norman’s lacrosse program – girls and boys alike – spoiled the collective annual Senior Night festivities for crosstown arch rival Mooresville that also served to keep their distances in conference as well as overall crowds intact as well.
The LNHS girls Wildcats piled up a 15-3 victory also allowing them to remain unbeaten in all of their otherwise unnamed Conference 12 ranks while preventing the Blue Devils from collecting their second favorable decision both in same league play and overall.
Later the same evening, the Lake Norman boys Wildcats shot ahead early and sailed to a 15-1 victory climaxing a perfect opening phase of play in otherwise unnamed Conference 16 play while keeping the Blue Devils winless in circuit ranks.
The decisions all came to also complete a string of appearances on the part of the various teams.
Lake Norman’s girls entered the match at Mooresville fresh off an earlier-week, 24-3 pounding of South Iredell that protected their unbeaten C-12 ledger. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils entered the affair following an 18-3 defeat opposite Hough.
In the girls meeting between LNHS and MHS, no additional individual information was available on the part of the victors. As for the Blue Devils, they gathered in single goals each from Ciara Cacciatore, Elizabeth Ihm and Tessa Butterfield to account for their scoring. In goal, keeper Molly King racked up 10 saves.
In Mooresville’s outing against Hough, it collected solo strikes each from Ciara Cacciatore, Sydney Cacciatore and Ihm. Ciara Cacciatore also dished out two assists while Caitlin Voos supplied a single goal aid. King chalked up 17 saves.
No additional individual information was available from either Lake Norman or Mooresville in regards to their meeting.
Lake Norman’s girls team improved to the 6-3 mark overall that included a 3-0 slate in C-12 play. Mooresville fields markers of 1-8 and 1-4.
Lake Norman’s boys moved to the 7-3 level overall pushing off to the 2-0 beginning within the C-16 crowd. Mooresville fell to 2-6 and 0-2.
The area programs are not currently scheduled to meet each other again during the regular season.