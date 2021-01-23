Wildcats don't miss a step in non conference action, remain undefeated

Despite stepping away from its regular routine, Lake Norman’s girls basketball team shows no signs so far of skipping a step.
The Wildcats remained undefeated for a shook-up season and earned their first favorable verdict against their first of several newly scheduled non conference opponents with a thorough, 60-27 dispatching of fellow 4A class foe Watauga High.
The outcome rendered in the somewhat quickly pieced-together meeting between the two teams improved Lake Norman to the 3-0 mark overall that includes a 2-0 slate in I-Meck Conference action that is assured of staying in place for an unspecified amount of time.
Making the trip farther west to face off against Watauga, the Wildcats opened up a double-digit lead early and continued to cushion the margin during each period of play to prevail.
A spread-out scoring attack keyed the effort.
Sophomore Kirsten Lewis-William anchored the charge with her game-best 20 points to also pace a pair of teammates reaching the twin-figure plateau. Junior Madison Saunders checked in with 14 points that also garnered her the game’s second-best solo total. Sophomore Leigh Marks nearly made it a threesome before finishing with nine points that was also third-best in the contest. An additional three more Wildcats also aided the cause with points of some sort.
Lake Norman opened up an 18-8 edge in the first quarter and built on the margin from there. The Wildcats commanded a 28-15 lead at the midway mark before piling on points advantages of seven and - in a strong closing argument supporting its case - 13 points in the third and fourth frames to reach the final wide winning spread.
The game was not on either team’s original schedule. Lake Norman reached out to Watauga when it learned that the majority of its I-Meck members would not be able to return to the court until at least Feb. 15. It was the first of several such non league encounters the Wildcats will be able to play prior to resuming league action tentatively set to take place next month.
Lake Norman headed back into action slated to take a trip to face off opposite Porter Ridge in another of the non-league affairs.