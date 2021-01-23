Wildcats don't miss a step in non conference action, remain undefeated

Despite stepping away from its regular routine, Lake Norman’s girls basketball team shows no signs so far of skipping a step.

The Wildcats remained undefeated for a shook-up season and earned their first favorable verdict against their first of several newly scheduled non conference opponents with a thorough, 60-27 dispatching of fellow 4A class foe Watauga High.

The outcome rendered in the somewhat quickly pieced-together meeting between the two teams improved Lake Norman to the 3-0 mark overall that includes a 2-0 slate in I-Meck Conference action that is assured of staying in place for an unspecified amount of time.

Making the trip farther west to face off against Watauga, the Wildcats opened up a double-digit lead early and continued to cushion the margin during each period of play to prevail.

A spread-out scoring attack keyed the effort.