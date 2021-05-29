Wildcats double their pleasure with series’ successful start

Two for the price of one.

It was a fee the Lake Norman baseball team was all too happy to pay.

The Wildcats bunched their own success with an 11-0 triumph over fellow I-Meck Conference entry Zebulon Vance along with results reported from elsewhere across to circuit to also trim the number of teams they now share for second-place in the league ranks.

Doing so against Vance’ s Cougars to also successfully christen that home-and-home season series set, Lake Norman rode the results of a second straight instance in which it also forced the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule to be placed into effect. The Wildcats move to the 6-3 level for both the season overall and in the crucial conference ranks. The records that will remain in the same glove for the duration of the regular season and will account for any possible postseason positioning that is now less than two full weeks from becoming official.

The Wildcats moved into a two-way tie for the runner-up spot after entering play mired in a three-way fight for what will be the second and final available state playoff spot.

It was a team effort that made the outcome a reality.