Wildcats geared up for meaningful marquee lacrosse meeting

Gears engaged.

Lake Norman’s boy s lacrosse team pronounced itself primed for the playing of its most pivotal portion of the late-season schedule following a dominating, 18-9 doubling of Charlotte Country Day.

In a final non-league preparation appearance prior to participating in what amounted to the head-to-head meeting for top Conference 16-wide bragging rights, the Wildcats improved to 8-3 mark for the season overall.

The decision taking place in the next-to-the-last of regulation play to be held on its home field provided them with some welcome momentum entering the final phase of regular-season play.

Lake Norman maintained its unbeaten status – at 2-0 – with the C-16 ranks that also keeps it in the running for an automatic postseason berth. This year, a limited number of playoff invites will be extended after the field has been trimmed due to conditions caused by COVID-19.

Only select teams from each circuit will be assured second-season nods.

All other vacancies in the bracket will be filled by teams based on overall win-loss records.