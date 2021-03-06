 Skip to main content
Wildcats geared up for meaningful marquee lacrosse meeting
lacrosse generic
Metro Creative

Gears engaged.

Lake Norman’s boy s lacrosse team pronounced itself primed for the playing of its most pivotal portion of the late-season schedule following a dominating, 18-9 doubling of Charlotte Country Day.

In a final non-league preparation appearance prior to participating in what amounted to the head-to-head meeting for top Conference 16-wide bragging rights, the Wildcats improved to 8-3 mark for the season overall.

The decision taking place in the next-to-the-last of regulation play to be held on its home field provided them with some welcome momentum entering the final phase of regular-season play.

Lake Norman maintained its unbeaten status – at 2-0 – with the C-16 ranks that also keeps it in the running for an automatic postseason berth. This year, a limited number of playoff invites will be extended after the field has been trimmed due to conditions caused by COVID-19.

Only select teams from each circuit will be assured second-season nods.

All other vacancies in the bracket will be filled by teams based on overall win-loss records.

The Wildcats boosted their overall season status with the win over Country Day. It extended the Wildcats’ current overall winning streak to five straight – by far the longest of the season – and allowed them to also tally their seventh favorable outcome over the course of their last eight appearances overall.

The outcome also came on the eve of a marquee match-up against fellow Conference16 current co-leader Hough High that will likely serve to determine when entry will merit the right to represent the league as its top-seeded entry when that segment of the season gets underway later this month.

