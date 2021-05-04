Wildcats hit wall in first-round soccer playoff defeat

Bid denied.

An attempt on the part of Lake Norman’s girls soccer team to upset the cart in the course of play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class postseason play failed to hit the intended mark.

The Wildcats, runners-up in their I-Meck Conference and as result recipients of the No. 10 seed in their 16-member NCHSAA West Region bracket, were held without a goal for just the second time all season. The Wildcats were dealt a 3-0 defeat by South Mecklenburg during Monday night’s soaking-wet opening round of the state playoffs.

With the setback also serving to draw Lake Norman’s season-best winning streak to a close, it finished with a 12-3 overall record. All three of the Wildcats’ losses were rendered at the feet of teams making it at least as deep as into the second-round of state postseason play.

Managing to engage in the scheduled affair despite morning long rain, often heavy at times, that lingered into the early afternoon hours as well, the Wildcats suffered the loss to close the five-match winning spree they took with them into the second-season debut.