Wildcats make quick work of season-opening soccer foe

Wow! That was fast.

Lake Norman’s girls soccer team actually needed less than a full half to earn its first official favorable successful showing of the season.

The Wildcats poured on all their damage over the course of opening half play that prevented the second from even taking place with a 10-1 parading past West Charlotte in the combination regular-season and I-Meck Conference debut for both teams.

With the verdict coming to also draw the matter to a close upon the completion of the first 40 minutes of play due to a mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule that is enforced only after intermission, it allowed Lake Norman to head deeper into the first formal week of regulation play owning the 1-0 mark for both its overall and in-conference accounts for the duration of regular season play.

The Wildcats legged in all 10 of their goals coming from a variety of sources over the span of the first half of play. In return, they surrendered but a single score to the visiting West Charlotte Lions. Once attaining the one-sided margin, Lake Norman played practically the final phases of first half play by kicking the ball around the field to prevent any additional goals from being scored by either entry.