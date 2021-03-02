Wildcats open strange new season with one-sided win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A host of Lake Norman ball carriers wound up sharing the workload resulting in 286 yards gained on the ground as a result. For the night, a balanced charge found as many as 11 Wildcats runners being called on for at least one carry apiece.

Returning starting quarterback Anthony Limon wound leading the rushing chart with his 55 yards and was also among three different teammates to tally TDs from ground-based plays. The duo of teammates Cri’Shon Shepard and Chuck Hughes each also added to the charge with matching rushing scores.

Also on the offensive front, Limon accounted for the majority of his 91 yards through the air on a single play. He hooked up with tight end Jace Neely for a 69-yard scoring strike to highlight the limited aerial attack.

Not to be outdone, Lake Norman’s defensive unit also joined in on the points-producing fun. Wildcats defender Brendan Wagner picked off a West Charlotte Lions pass and returned it 42 yards for a pick-six strike to pad the scoring total. In addition to Wagner’s scoring return, fellow defender Will Sauder also added a pass interception to the Wildcats’ take-away chart.

To aid the effort, the Wildcats defensive unit limited the Lions to just over 100 yards through the airways and on the ground while allowing the lone touchdown in return.