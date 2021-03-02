Wildcats open strange new season with one-sided win

Undefeated and leading the league are a combination of facts that fit the football marquee, so far, for Lake Norman’s football team.
The Wildcats punched their ticket to just such status following the impressive performance put forth during the course of opening-season play.
Lake Norman piled on the bulk of the damage via the ground-gaining game despite soaking wet conditions that made the moving even more difficult during a thorough, 40-8 decision over West Charlotte in both the regular-season and matching I-Meck Conference debut for both teams.
With the win, the Wildcats head back into action this week owning a 1-0 mark to show for both their shortened season schedule overall and well as in the early phases of pivotal I-Meck play. With limitations in place related to COVID-19, the state’s high school football teams are allowed a total of seven regular season games all season. As it turns out, all of Lake Norman’s allotted outings will be held against in-conference counterparts.
Taking charge in the trenches, the Wildcats made the most of being able to continue preseason workouts on a somewhat regular routine that served to limit their offensive attack to just four pass attempts while relying heavily on a rushing attack. The Wildcats tallied three touchdowns off running plays on their way towards logging in with the convincing verdict.
A host of Lake Norman ball carriers wound up sharing the workload resulting in 286 yards gained on the ground as a result. For the night, a balanced charge found as many as 11 Wildcats runners being called on for at least one carry apiece.
Returning starting quarterback Anthony Limon wound leading the rushing chart with his 55 yards and was also among three different teammates to tally TDs from ground-based plays. The duo of teammates Cri’Shon Shepard and Chuck Hughes each also added to the charge with matching rushing scores.
Also on the offensive front, Limon accounted for the majority of his 91 yards through the air on a single play. He hooked up with tight end Jace Neely for a 69-yard scoring strike to highlight the limited aerial attack.
Not to be outdone, Lake Norman’s defensive unit also joined in on the points-producing fun. Wildcats defender Brendan Wagner picked off a West Charlotte Lions pass and returned it 42 yards for a pick-six strike to pad the scoring total. In addition to Wagner’s scoring return, fellow defender Will Sauder also added a pass interception to the Wildcats’ take-away chart.
To aid the effort, the Wildcats defensive unit limited the Lions to just over 100 yards through the airways and on the ground while allowing the lone touchdown in return.
Continuing in the early midst of what amounts to the first-ever NCHSAA football regular season schedule to take place during what is considered to be a non-traditional time of year, Lake Norman makes its first scheduled at-home appearance when taking on league perennial power Mallard Creek on Friday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m.