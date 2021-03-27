Wildcats put scare into reigning I-Meck, state 4AA class champs

That age-old line about never letting them see you sweat?

Lake Norman’s football team not only ignored it. It also applied it.

The Wildcats cornered a second half lead and stayed well within a one-possession striking distance through the near midway mark of fourth and final quarter play before fading from there to eventually accept a 36-16 defeat at the hands of – get ready – undefeated, reigning I-Meck Conference and most recent state larger-enrollment 4AA class champion as well as current statewide No. 2 rankedl – Zebulon Vance.

Putting its own No. 10 status in that same survey to the test on designated homecoming, Lake Norman was dealt the defeat to fall to the 3-2 mark to show for the season overall and n the I-Meck ranks as ledgers that will sit in the same huddle throughout the course of regulation play.

What headway the home team managed to make took place primarily over the course of first-half play and, aided by discipline-related assistance on the part of the Cougars, via the airways.

Before departing for a second straight game due to an injury, the Wildcats’ starting senior quarterback Anthony Limon completed six passes to five different receivers and landed a pair of the aerials in the Vance end zone for touchdowns.