Wildcats put the finishing wraps on final football game, season

Out with a bang.

Lake Norman’s football team closed out its strange season as well as its tenure as a current conference member with some flare in the form of a 43-22 downing of North Mecklenburg.

Bringing the regular-season segment and the overall season’s schedule to a close for both teams in the process, the Wildcats collected the win to complete their campaign with a 5-2 record overall as well as to show for their efforts in the I-Meck ranks.

The only two defeats dropped by this spring season’s Lake Norman edition came in meetings with each of the two teams – in the form of state-ranked entries Hough High and Zebulon Vance – that also fashioned top two finishes in the final updated I-Meck ranks.

Unlike in previous years, the official third-place finish in the league ranks will wind up being not quite solid enough to secure Lake Norman a postseason berth.

This time around, in a field also trimmed from its more traditional number of participants, only the top two finishing teams in each conference will even be considered as a playoff invitee.

For Lake Norman, it closed out its case with enough evidence to support a possible selection.