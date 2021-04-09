Wildcats put the finishing wraps on final football game, season

Out with a bang.
Lake Norman’s football team closed out its strange season as well as its tenure as a current conference member with some flare in the form of a 43-22 downing of North Mecklenburg.
Bringing the regular-season segment and the overall season’s schedule to a close for both teams in the process, the Wildcats collected the win to complete their campaign with a 5-2 record overall as well as to show for their efforts in the I-Meck ranks.
The only two defeats dropped by this spring season’s Lake Norman edition came in meetings with each of the two teams – in the form of state-ranked entries Hough High and Zebulon Vance – that also fashioned top two finishes in the final updated I-Meck ranks.
Unlike in previous years, the official third-place finish in the league ranks will wind up being not quite solid enough to secure Lake Norman a postseason berth.
This time around, in a field also trimmed from its more traditional number of participants, only the top two finishing teams in each conference will even be considered as a playoff invitee.
For Lake Norman, it closed out its case with enough evidence to support a possible selection.
The Wildcats emerged as winners for the second straight time and for the third time in their last four appearances overall to show for the season’s stretch run.
The Wildcats wasted little time taking control. Lake Norman tallied multiple touchdowns during each of the first two periods and owned a 29-0 advantage at the halftime break. Refusing to let up their guard, the Wildcats tacked on their final two TDS during the course of fourth quarter to complete the verdict.
The decision was rendered in what was not only Lake Norman’s last game of this unusual season but also its final appearance as a current I-Meck Conference entry. Effective with the start of the 2021-22 school sport season that is expected to return the sport of football back to its traditional late summer/early fall segment of the calendar year, the Wildcats will become charter members of an as-yet-unnamed new 4A class conference that will be comprised of only one current fellow member of its I-Meck roster.