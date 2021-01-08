Wildcats put wrap around a share of I-Meck volleyball crown

Lake Norman’s volleyball team has locked up no worse than a share of this shortened season’s I-Meck Conference regular-season championship crown and is now poised to take that status into the start of statewide postseason play.
The Wildcats put the finishing touches on a stellar 13-1 showing for both the season overall and in the crucial I-Meck ranks as well after polishing off a straight-set sweep over league foe North Mecklenburg in the LNHS gym.
With the verdict rendered in the bare minimum number of games under the affair’s best-of-five format, Lake Norman assured itself of at least a tie for the league title and will use that status to support its seeding for the beginning of statewide postseason play that is set to get underway early this week.
Doing so to also draw the at-home segment of the season’s regular-season slate to a close, the Wildcats also completed the home-and-home series sweep over North Meck’s Vikings in game-by-game scores of 25-6, 25-12 and 25-9. It was the sixth time out of seven possibilities that Lake Norman posted 2-0 marks over rival I-Meck foes.
During the course of this season, contests were limited to a maximum of 14 on the part of the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association due to COVID-19. As a result, each of Lake Norman’s matches was held against common in-circuit counterparts.
In addition to notching the win over North Meck to draw the season’s regulation schedule to a close, Lake Norman was also awarded a win by forfeit over league member Hopewell High during the course of the final full week of play to bring its season’s standard up to date.
In the triumph over North Meck, no additional individual information was available.
As the official co-champion of the I-Meck, Lake Norman’s lone setback suffered during the course of the campaign came against fellow league co-title owner Hough High. The two teams will be recognized as co-winners of this season’s league title.
The Wildcats are expecting to garner favorable footing for the start of state postseason play that is set to get underway with first-round play set for Tuesday. Under the process’ fast-paced procedure, as many as three rounds of the playoffs are on track to take place during the course of a five-day span.
The receiving of a higher-seeded status for the postseason is anticipated to reward Lake Norman with the welcome home court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs that will be held on Tuesday. Seeding status for all playoff participants is expected to be finalized no later than Sunday.