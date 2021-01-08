Wildcats put wrap around a share of I-Meck volleyball crown

In addition to notching the win over North Meck to draw the season’s regulation schedule to a close, Lake Norman was also awarded a win by forfeit over league member Hopewell High during the course of the final full week of play to bring its season’s standard up to date.

In the triumph over North Meck, no additional individual information was available.

As the official co-champion of the I-Meck, Lake Norman’s lone setback suffered during the course of the campaign came against fellow league co-title owner Hough High. The two teams will be recognized as co-winners of this season’s league title.

The Wildcats are expecting to garner favorable footing for the start of state postseason play that is set to get underway with first-round play set for Tuesday. Under the process’ fast-paced procedure, as many as three rounds of the playoffs are on track to take place during the course of a five-day span.

The receiving of a higher-seeded status for the postseason is anticipated to reward Lake Norman with the welcome home court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs that will be held on Tuesday. Seeding status for all playoff participants is expected to be finalized no later than Sunday.