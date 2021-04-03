Wildcats quickly return to winning ways on softball front

Back on track.

It didn’t take long at all for Lake Norman’s softball team to get back to its winning ways.

In fact, the Wildcats needed as little time as possible to do so.

Managing to get the second of as many as three games over the course of an as-many-days underway, Lake Norman pounded out a 15-0 blanking of fellow I-Meck Conference member Zebulon Vance that helped it rebound from its season’s first defeat.

The decision was rendered in the bare minimum of three innings due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule and it was the first time all season in which the Wildcats put such a requirement into play.

With the win, Lake Norman moved to the 2-1 mark to show for both the season overall and in the I-Meck ranks, barriers that will remain tied together practically throughout the course of regular season play.

Originally, it had a chance to get better. Later in the week’s scheduled game also set to take place at home against league entry Hopewell was postponed due to too-wet playing conditions.