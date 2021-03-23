Wildcats remain on prowl toward another state lacrosse title

One more time, with meaning.
Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team set up the season’s second, and by far most meaningful, stick-to-stick meeting with an all-too-familiar foe in an attempt to keep alive yet another extended effort towards bringing a coveted state championship crown back to its campus.
The underdog Wildcats, a status they have become accustomed to filling throughout the course of this season’s tour as once again a perennial participant in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class postseason play, shot their way past Ardrey Kell, 16-11, in a third-round state quarterfinals appearance to merit advancement into the fourth round’s West Region finals.
A previous two-time state titlist, with trophies on display inside the school athletic department’s display case courtesy of both the 2012 and ’18 championships, No. 14 seeded Lake Norman ended the run of No.2 seed Ardrey Kell to also stretch a string of three straight on-paper upsets notched during the recent two-week-long run of second-season play.
In the process, the Wildcats improved to the 12-5 level for the season overall while setting the stage for the possible avenging of one of those limited number of past defeats.
The third-round victory also coming in what was an equal number of road game appearances against as-many opponents owning higher-seeded honors serves to advance Lake Norman into the West Region championship finals to face off against perennial lacrosse power and program nemesis Hough High – also a fellow resident of Conference 16 roster – for the right to move on into later this week’s NCHSAA 4A class boys lacrosse state title affair.
As was the case when the Wildcats squared off against Ardrey Kell, the regional title contest also accounts for a rematch between entries that also met face-to-face during the course of regular-season play, Lake Norman can only hope for similar success.
Against Ardrey Kell, whose Knights dropped an 18-7 decision to Lake Norman in the two teams’ only regular season meeting held back in late February, the Wildcats continued their control and scored the right to reach the regional finals for a program record sixth time. In addition to the two past state titles, Lake Norman teams have also made it as far as the state title contest five times total with as many matching West Region first-place finishes in tow.
Setting the stage, Lake Norman travels to take on Hough in what also amounts to a rematch from earlier in the season as well. The Wildcats’ 15-11 loss to the Huskies in action held earlier this month that was also used to determine regular-season honors n the C-16 ranks. Since that time, though, Lake Norman has embarked on the equivalent of a storybook tale through postseason play to forge the winner-take-all series finale.
Play in the West Region and statewide final four finale is set to be held on at No. 5 seeded Hough’s home turf Wednesday night. That winner earns the title of regional champion when engaging in the NCHSAA 4A state title tilt to be held on the campus of Cardinal Gibbons High School over the upcoming weekend.