Wildcats remain on prowl toward another state lacrosse title

As was the case when the Wildcats squared off against Ardrey Kell, the regional title contest also accounts for a rematch between entries that also met face-to-face during the course of regular-season play, Lake Norman can only hope for similar success.

Against Ardrey Kell, whose Knights dropped an 18-7 decision to Lake Norman in the two teams’ only regular season meeting held back in late February, the Wildcats continued their control and scored the right to reach the regional finals for a program record sixth time. In addition to the two past state titles, Lake Norman teams have also made it as far as the state title contest five times total with as many matching West Region first-place finishes in tow.

Setting the stage, Lake Norman travels to take on Hough in what also amounts to a rematch from earlier in the season as well. The Wildcats’ 15-11 loss to the Huskies in action held earlier this month that was also used to determine regular-season honors n the C-16 ranks. Since that time, though, Lake Norman has embarked on the equivalent of a storybook tale through postseason play to forge the winner-take-all series finale.

Play in the West Region and statewide final four finale is set to be held on at No. 5 seeded Hough’s home turf Wednesday night. That winner earns the title of regional champion when engaging in the NCHSAA 4A state title tilt to be held on the campus of Cardinal Gibbons High School over the upcoming weekend.