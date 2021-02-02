Wildcats ride first-week wave of lacrosse emotions

It was a matter of taking the good with the bad on the part of Lake Norman’s boys lacrosse team.

Christening the beginning of the regular-season schedule with the appearing in back-to-back home contests taking place within a fast-turnaround span of three nights, the Wildcats followed up a 14-3 thrashing of Greensboro Page with a much-more-competitive, 9-6 setback dealt to them by Weddington.

As a result, Lake Norman heads back into play this week owning the 1-1 start.

At home against Page in the season debut for both teams, it was the Wildcats who flashed mid-season form in the decisive decision.

Attacker Tyler Palehonki donned a hat trick of three goals and also contributed an assist for good measure in anchoring the offensive charge. The duo of attacker Conner Castillo and cohort Shane Supek each accounted for a pair of goals. Tyler Nichols dished out multiple assists from his attacker position.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Midfielder Will Crispino prevailed in all but one of his 17 faceoffs while also filling his personal file with two goals and an assist.

In the net, goalie Parker Todd netted five saves.