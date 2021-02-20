Wildcats ride roller-coaster during split of I-Meck decisions

Back and forth.
Such was just the see-saw showing experienced by Lake Norman’s boys basketball team.
The Wildcats traveled to-and-fro over the course of a sped-up span of two nights in engagements against as many different I-Meck Conference members to show for the ride.
Lake Norman followed up the dropping of a 69-57 decision to Julius Chambers – formerly Vance High – by returning to friendly home court confines to weather a 79-76 clipping of Hopewell High.
With the split coming in contests so scheduled close together to allow all teams involved the opportunity to catch up on their slates while also dodging the anticipated effects of a forecast winter weather system, the Wildcats head back into action owning a 4-8 overall record that is highlighted by an all-even, 3-3 barrier to show for circuit clout-carrying contests.
Against Hopewell, in a meeting moved up from its originally-scheduled play date by 24 hours in attempts to beat the winter ice storms, the Wildcats made the bulk of the ground over the course of the two even-numbered periods and withstood a continued challenge on the part of the Titans to net the decision.
Both teams were appearing in games on back-to-back dates.
For the Wildcats, they were carried in particular by the personal double-doubles stacked up in the statistical column by as many as two of their matching senior-class teammates. Forward Christian Taylor and center Seth Aeschliman mirrored one another in the scoring column with identical 22-point productions that also secured them equal shares of the game’s second-highest tallies.
Taylor complemented his effort with 13 rebounds while Aeschliman cleared 10 boards to also fashion a twin-figure collection.
Also for the Wildcats, the all-G twosome of Alec Gruber and Mekhi Goree each netted 13 points to aid the attack.
Lake Norman built a 40-35 halftime lead after overcoming a first-quarter deficit and then sweated out a one-point advantage in the final frame to also recover from a third-period shortcoming.
A night earlier all of the damage inflicted on the Cougars took place over the span of final frame play. The teams exited the third quarter knotted in a 43-all tie before the Cougars pounced on a rally accounting for the final winning margin in a match-up of feline-based mascots.
Lake Norman headed back into action tabled to stay put at home to get and up-close-and-personal view of an undefeated North Mecklenburg team positioned among the top-five according to the latest N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class boys poll and also owning outright the current I-Meck lead.
With N.C. High School Athletic Association final bracketing for the purpose of pending postseason play slated to take place by the conclusion of the weekend, it’s also possible that the Wildcats’ meeting with the Vikings will account for both teams’ final game of the regular season as well.