Wildcats ride roller-coaster during split of I-Meck decisions

Back and forth.

Such was just the see-saw showing experienced by Lake Norman’s boys basketball team.

The Wildcats traveled to-and-fro over the course of a sped-up span of two nights in engagements against as many different I-Meck Conference members to show for the ride.

Lake Norman followed up the dropping of a 69-57 decision to Julius Chambers – formerly Vance High – by returning to friendly home court confines to weather a 79-76 clipping of Hopewell High.

With the split coming in contests so scheduled close together to allow all teams involved the opportunity to catch up on their slates while also dodging the anticipated effects of a forecast winter weather system, the Wildcats head back into action owning a 4-8 overall record that is highlighted by an all-even, 3-3 barrier to show for circuit clout-carrying contests.

Against Hopewell, in a meeting moved up from its originally-scheduled play date by 24 hours in attempts to beat the winter ice storms, the Wildcats made the bulk of the ground over the course of the two even-numbered periods and withstood a continued challenge on the part of the Titans to net the decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both teams were appearing in games on back-to-back dates.