Wildcats seal season series sweep with second shutout

Silence.

Lake Norman’s boys soccer team continued to apply the muzzle to crosstown rival and I-Meck Conference member Mooresville by registering its season’s second series shutout to also score a sweep of the two teams’ home-and-home sessions.

Putting the wraps on the set, the Wildcats legged in with all of the match’s goal production during the course of first-half play to notch a 2-0 triumph over the Blue Devils to complete the effort.

With the win, Lake Norman improved to the 6-1-1 barrier for the season overall, a standard that also includes a 4-1 marker to show for all appearances taking place against I-Meck foes. The latter ledger also allows the Wildcats to maintain ownership of outright second-place in the most recently updated league standings heading back into action later this week.

As for Mooresville, it slipped to the 2-8 level overall while also watching its pivotal circuit efforts fall back to the break-even department at the 2-2 mark that keeps the Blue Devils in the middle of the I-Meck pack.

