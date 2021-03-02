Wildcats seal season series sweep with second shutout

Silence.
Lake Norman’s boys soccer team continued to apply the muzzle to crosstown rival and I-Meck Conference member Mooresville by registering its season’s second series shutout to also score a sweep of the two teams’ home-and-home sessions.
Putting the wraps on the set, the Wildcats legged in with all of the match’s goal production during the course of first-half play to notch a 2-0 triumph over the Blue Devils to complete the effort.
With the win, Lake Norman improved to the 6-1-1 barrier for the season overall, a standard that also includes a 4-1 marker to show for all appearances taking place against I-Meck foes. The latter ledger also allows the Wildcats to maintain ownership of outright second-place in the most recently updated league standings heading back into action later this week.
As for Mooresville, it slipped to the 2-8 level overall while also watching its pivotal circuit efforts fall back to the break-even department at the 2-2 mark that keeps the Blue Devils in the middle of the I-Meck pack.
Meeting on Lake Norman’s stadium field to polish off the series that first got its start when the same two teams faced off the first time on Mooresville’s Coach Joe Popp Stadium field back in early February, it was the Wildcats that were able to keep their streak of shutouts in place. The Wildcats held the Blue Devils without a strike of any kind to up the season’s count in that regard to the 3-0 mark after also edging out a 1-0 decision in that previous encounter.
For the Wildcats, they gathered in both a goal – the opening one in fact – and an assist apiece from Ricky Hypolite to ignite the charge. Also for Lake Norman, it used a goal from Anthony Sica – made possible on Hypolite’s aid — and an assist from Aaron Watson to complete the offensive performance.
On the defensive front, Lake Norman logged in with its fifth shutout of the season to date, while Mooresville was held without a strike of any kind for its seventh time overall.
Both are slated to continue in the midst of late-season play later this week.
Lake Norman hits the I-Meck road to take on Vance High Wednesday before stepping outside the circuit ranks for a final time this season when playing host to Charlotte Providence on Thursday.
Mooresville returns to its home site that has served as the one where it has gathered in half its wins so far this season against I-Meck entry Hopewell High on Wednesday inside CJPS.