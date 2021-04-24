Wildcats shore up status for securing postseason appearance

Denied once was enough.
After Lake Norman’s softball team was prevented from improving its position on one account, it made sure to preserve it on a second.
The Wildcats followed up the suffering of a 5-3 loss to arch rival and crosstown fellow I-Meck Conference foe Mooresville that all but sewed up this year’s regular-season title for the latter by staying very much in the postseason picture with an 18-1 triumph over Vance.
The split of decisions coming three days apart and wrapping up the next-to-the-last week of regular season play secures Lake Norman status in the outright runner-up position in the latest updated I-Meck standings. And it is also solid enough to merit it a coveted playoff invite.
With the split, the Wildcats venture into the upcoming week owning an 8-2 overall record that includes a 7-2 marker to show for all in-league affairs. With the latter ledger carrying the most clout in regards to postseason position, Lake Norman owns a commanding cushion over the next-best entry in regards to gloving the second and final available second-season nod.
At home against Mooresville seeking to knock the unbeaten latter off the league’s top step, the bid took a hit right from the start with the allowing of three runs to the Blue Devils in the opening half of the first frame. From there, though, the Wildcats remained close before being dealt the 5-3 loss.
Starting pitcher Linda Moore braved through a leg injury to go the distance in the circle, allowing the five runs on eight hits while also striking out eight.
Moore also tagged a triple as one of her team-high tying two hits. Teammate Samantha Ladowski unloaded a double as one of her two base knocks.
Opposite Vance, Lake Norman showed no signs of disappointment in finishing off the Cougars in the fastest time possible. The Wildcats scored runs in bunches over each of their first three innings and allowed a single response to close out the 18-1 contest through three innings courtesy of a mandatory run-league mercy rule.
The duo of Kendall Robinson and Haleia Sweifach combined to handle the pitching duties, allowing the lone run on a matching number of hits while striking out six.
Offensively, the Wildcats hit for the cycle in the effort. Home runs apiece swatted by Ladowski, Sweifach, Hannah Barbour and Mackenzie Sawyer were accompanied by Ladowski’s triple and two-base knocks each from Ashley Skipper and Hannah Rongo, respectively. Additional hits were also collected from Andi Tolbert, Jamie Bond, Rachel New and Madison Sawyer.
Lake Norman enters the final week of the regular season with a home doubleheader on tap against Hopewell High that will serve to open a closing three-game homestand for the Wildcats.