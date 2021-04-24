Wildcats shore up status for securing postseason appearance

Denied once was enough.

After Lake Norman’s softball team was prevented from improving its position on one account, it made sure to preserve it on a second.

The Wildcats followed up the suffering of a 5-3 loss to arch rival and crosstown fellow I-Meck Conference foe Mooresville that all but sewed up this year’s regular-season title for the latter by staying very much in the postseason picture with an 18-1 triumph over Vance.

The split of decisions coming three days apart and wrapping up the next-to-the-last week of regular season play secures Lake Norman status in the outright runner-up position in the latest updated I-Meck standings. And it is also solid enough to merit it a coveted playoff invite.

With the split, the Wildcats venture into the upcoming week owning an 8-2 overall record that includes a 7-2 marker to show for all in-league affairs. With the latter ledger carrying the most clout in regards to postseason position, Lake Norman owns a commanding cushion over the next-best entry in regards to gloving the second and final available second-season nod.

