Wildcats strike with 11 seconds to go for come-from-behind win

The run is mightier than the pass.

Lake Norman’s football team took its time proving that particular point.

The Wildcats, making their regular-season homefield debut, scored their third rushing touchdown – offsetting the matching of the same number they allowed through the airways – with 11 seconds to play to complete a stirring, come-from-behind, 28-24 triumph over perennial I-Meck Conference powerhouse Mallard Creek.

With the win, a complete reversal of previous fortunes also exited play. Lake Norman improved to the 2-0 mark both for the season overall and in I-Meck play, standards that will walk hand-in-hand all campaign long, while Mallard Creek – a multiple-time past league and state champion – slipped to 0-2 on both accounts.

Workhorse Lake Norman junior fullback Caleb Douthit struck pay dirt from 14 yards out to scratch for both his and his team’s third TD on the ground to put the Wildcats ahead to stay late in the fourth frame and senior placekicker Nick McCue followed with his third successful point-after kick to give the Wildcats their final exclamation point. A desperation pass from near half field fell incomplete on the part of Mallard Creek’s Mavericks on the final play of the game.