Wildcats swim alone as state 4A swim finals pool sharks

Girls night out.

Girls' entries alone representing a single program were the only ones being present and accounted for as participants in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class State Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.

Members of the Lake Norman High School girls dive and swim team accounted for the sole survivors earning the right to stretch their seasons as far as possible when convening at a pair of sites for the conducting of the two-day affair.

The opening-day diving portion of the event was held at Raleigh’s Pullen Aquatic Center while the final-day swimming segment was conducted inside the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

When all scores had been calculated, the Wildcats wound up placing smack dab in the middle of the pool’s pack. Lake Norman coupled points-producing efforts in both individual-based and relay-related events to accumulate a total of 21 points that place it 11th among a field of 22 teams all racking up at least one point apiece.

A pair of solo acts coming courtesy of the same source served to spice the team’s presence.