Wildcats swim alone as state 4A swim finals pool sharks

Girls night out.
Girls' entries alone representing a single program were the only ones being present and accounted for as participants in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class State Diving & Swimming Championship Meet.
Members of the Lake Norman High School girls dive and swim team accounted for the sole survivors earning the right to stretch their seasons as far as possible when convening at a pair of sites for the conducting of the two-day affair.
The opening-day diving portion of the event was held at Raleigh’s Pullen Aquatic Center while the final-day swimming segment was conducted inside the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
When all scores had been calculated, the Wildcats wound up placing smack dab in the middle of the pool’s pack. Lake Norman coupled points-producing efforts in both individual-based and relay-related events to accumulate a total of 21 points that place it 11th among a field of 22 teams all racking up at least one point apiece.
A pair of solo acts coming courtesy of the same source served to spice the team’s presence.
The Wildcats’ Emma Stolberg chimed in with mirror matching fourth-place finishes in both the 100-meter butterfly and 500-meter freestyle events to help buoy the roster’s effort. Combined, the placements account for a total of 10 team points.
Additional scoring from individuals came thanks to Shea Herrick in the1-meter diving event and Hanani Dona in the 100-meter backstroke event.
Two LNHS relays also wound up picking up points. The crew comprised of Dona, Stolberg, Madelyn Sursi and Arianna Scordino scratched in the 200-meter freestyle relay, as did the foursome consisting of Dona, Stolberg, Sursi and leg runner Isabelle Anton in the 200-meter medley relay.
Small consolation on the part of the Lake Norman entry came in the wake of the team that captured this year’s NCHSAA 4A diving and swimming state title. I-Meck Conference member Hough High earned its program’s sixth all-time championship in the sport.
The format of this year’s NCHSAA 4A State Swimming & Diving Championships included timed finals, rather than the traditional prelims feeding a consolation and championship heats. The number of entries was also reduced from 24 per event to 12. Team points were awarded for top eight times, down from the usual 16 scoring positions.