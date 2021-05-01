Wildcats turn two to throw out season’s first baseball pitches

Time to turn two.

To merely say that Lake Norman’s baseball team tipped off its regular-season with a bang would be an understatement.

Make it a pair.

The Wildcats polished off a sweep of a by-scheduled doubleheader over fellow I-Meck Conference member West Charlotte by mirror-matching scores of 11-0, in affairs that each took less than the regulation number of innings to complete.

Piling up their damage during each of the affairs over the course of the first three innings, the Wildcats bagged the decisions to also own a 2-0 record to show both overall and in the I-Meck ranks heading back out on the field.

As will be the case throughout the course of the campaign, Lake Norman’s overall and I-Meck markers will remain the same as a maximum number of 14 games is all that is allowed this spring by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association. Two-game series sets against each fellow in-league foe will account for all allotted contests.

The bouts took on appearances that looked similar.