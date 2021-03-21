Wildcats waltz to win in rival Blue Devils’ homefield debut

The visiting team made itself feel right at home.
The home team did not.
Lake Norman’s football team, playing its first road game in nearly a month, rushed out—literally – to a sizable lead and only then let up its guard to defeat crosstown arch rival and first-time-this-season homestanding Mooresville, 33-6, Friday night.
Meeting for the one and only time this strange verge-of-spring season as fellow members of their I-Meck Conference ranks, and accounting for the final time they each will do so in the process, the winning Wildcats hiked their record to show for both the season overall and their efforts opposite countering circuit competition to the 3-1 level – standards that will continue to sit side-by-side throughout the course of regular-season play — while the downcast Blue Devils exited disappointed from their initial appearance in front of a limited supporting audience sitting at 0-3 on both fronts.
While it may actually seem on paper, where the numbers reflect the fact that Lake Norman piled on the bulk of the scoring damage via its ground game, truth be told it was in reality through the airways where the Wildcats made the majority of their offensive unit’s points production count.
Twice on near identical plays covering almost exactly the same amount of yardage, running back/wide receiver senior Cri’Shon Shepard turned quarterback to connect with classmate receiver Christian Taylor on touchdown tosses covering 27 and 27 yards, respectively, within a just over five-minute span in the second period that provided the Wildcats with adequate breathing room.
Prior to the two TD passing plays, Lake Norman ignited the scoring just past the midway mark of first-period action coming directly courtesy of its defense when linebacker Bradley Wilson not only blocked a Mooresville punt but then also gobbled up the carom and returned it 15 yards for a score. Successful point-after-touchdown kicks on two of the three tallies from Wildcats senior placekicker Nick McCue helped account for the 20-0 spread in place at the halftime break.
In the third quarter, the game’s lone points producing punch was delivered by backup Lake Norman QB senior Jace Neely on a one-yard keeper.
While trying to nurse the game clock late in fourth-period play, Neely couldn’t help but cut loose on a 27-yard TD tote just outside the final minute of play that, coupled with another PAT from McCue, stretched the Wildcats’ advantage to its widest point at 33-0.
Then and only then did the Wildcats relinquish their command long enough for Mooresville senior combination wide receiver/kick return specialist Ashton Edstrom to haul the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for the home team’s only scoring strike.
Although accounting for half the winning team’s points total through the passing game, it was on the ground where Lake Norman made the most noise. The Wildcats rushed for just shy of 300 yards, with Shepard leading the charge with his 123 yards on the ground. Most-used rusher fullback Caleb Douthit added another 78 yards the total. Shepard paced the passing attack with his two completions of as many scores. Receiver Taylor’s two TD catches were the most positive of all Lake Norman pass catchers.
While held to less than 10 total yards of rushing offense for the game, the biggest gainers of the night on the part of Mooresville came through the air. That’s where Edstrom joined ranks with teammates Sirrandon Brown and Daryn Reid to share the pass catching load.
Defensively, each team came up with turnovers.
For Lake Norman, in addition to the blocked punt return for a score, it also gathered in a fumble recovery from senor Tanner Schmidt and a pass interception from junior Brian Osborne.
As for Mooresville, it used a fumble recovery from senior Fred Brown to stymie one Wildcat drive.
Both squads are back on the field next week.
Lake Norman returns home to host Vance, while Mooresville goes back on the road to visit Hopewell.