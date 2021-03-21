Wildcats waltz to win in rival Blue Devils’ homefield debut

The visiting team made itself feel right at home.

The home team did not.

Lake Norman’s football team, playing its first road game in nearly a month, rushed out—literally – to a sizable lead and only then let up its guard to defeat crosstown arch rival and first-time-this-season homestanding Mooresville, 33-6, Friday night.

Meeting for the one and only time this strange verge-of-spring season as fellow members of their I-Meck Conference ranks, and accounting for the final time they each will do so in the process, the winning Wildcats hiked their record to show for both the season overall and their efforts opposite countering circuit competition to the 3-1 level – standards that will continue to sit side-by-side throughout the course of regular-season play — while the downcast Blue Devils exited disappointed from their initial appearance in front of a limited supporting audience sitting at 0-3 on both fronts.

While it may actually seem on paper, where the numbers reflect the fact that Lake Norman piled on the bulk of the scoring damage via its ground game, truth be told it was in reality through the airways where the Wildcats made the majority of their offensive unit’s points production count.