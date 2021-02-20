Wildcats weather season’s first setback to salvage split

Down – for the first time –but not out to stay for very long.
Lake Norman’s girls basketball team, undefeated entering play, rebounded from the suffering of its season’s first defeat both overall and in the I-Meck Conference play coming in the form of a narrow, 55-53 defeat to Julius Chambers – formerly Vance High – by turning right around and in an end-of-game nail biter nipping of Hopewell High, 48-47.
With the split of decisions taking place on consecutive nights, the Wildcats headed back out on the court – weather permitting – owning an 8-1 overall standard that included a 4-1 marker top show for all such affairs held pivotal I-Meck foes.
At home to close out the two-night session against Hopewell in a contest originally tabled to take place a night later but reset due to the forecast of winter weather, a pair of clutch free throws with a mere 0.03 remaining on the regulation clock from junior post presence Aly Wadkovsky allowed Lake Norman to finish on top by the slimmest of margins possible.
Fouled on a potential winning field goal attempt, Wadkovsky – a first-year team member – sank both awarded free throws to put the Wildcats on top to stay. It came as part of a team-high total of 15 points netted by the center.
Lake Norman wasted all of a 26-8 lead conjured up by the halftime break and faced its first deficit less than minute into fourth period play. The two teams then took turns exchanging the lead before the late-game charity stripe tosses from Wadkovsky proved to be the difference.
Also for the winners in an offensive effort limited to points from five sources, Kirsten Lewis-Williams combined the bulk of the ball-handling duties with a 14-point performance while Madison Saunders chimed in with another 13 points to the cause.
A night earlier and at Julius Chambers, matters also went right down to the end before for the first time falling out of Lake Norman’s favor in the 55-53 loss.
The two teams set the stage by closing out the first half with the Wildcats clinging to a 36-35 lead. The foes then continued to remain locked in a close-knot contest before winding up as a two-point affair.
No additional individual information was available.
Lake Norman headed deeper into play on track to host North Mecklenburg in what could also possibly be the final regular-season contest for both teams.