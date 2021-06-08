Wildcats win way into postseason play in possible preview

The Wildcats allowed a pair of runs in the top half of the first inning before forging a tie in the bottom half of the second stanza. After plating a go-ahead run in the home half of the third frame and then building a 5-2 lead with three more scratches in the last of the fifth, Lake Norman was tagged for the allowing of four runs to the Titans in the top of the sixth.

The Wildcats then responded by pushing six runs home in the last half of that same frame. The Wildcats then registered the game’s final two outs in the visiting half of the tense seventh that came after giving up two more runs and leaving the potential tying run stranded on the bases in the process.

In middle relief, Lake Norman’s Nick Bumgarner gloved the pitching win after coming on to spell starter Hunter Sherrill. In a closer’s role, James Botta polished off the mound duties. Combined, the all right-handed crew allowed the eight runs on 10 hits while striking out four.

Offensively, Harris Dowdy doubled for one of his two team high-tying two hits and accounted for a pair of runs batted in. Jacob Reeves also paired base hits and, likewise, plated two teammates. Matt Burt drilled a two-run double and was joined by teammates Botta, Caleb Douthit, Aaron Herbst and Bumgarner with a base knock each.

Lake Norman resides in the cat bird’s seat in regards to owning the no-worse-than-second-place position in the updated I-Meck standings. Heading back into play the Wildcats are engaging in their regular season’s final home-and-home season series with second division-dwelling North Mecklenburg. The second of the two meetings is set to held on the LNHS diamond on Friday night that could also serve as the final tune-up before entering postseason play set to get underway early the following week.