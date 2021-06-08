Wildcats win way into postseason play in possible preview

Postseason preview?
Possibly.
If so, then consider Lake Norman’s baseball team having already advanced.
Prevailing in what was being billed as a potential pathway for the two teams still in contention for securing a final playoff berth, the Wildcats overcame a pair of deficits – one early and another late — to defeat fellow I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High, 11-8, and move into prime position.
With the win, Lake Norman opened up a full two-game command over the now third-place residing Titans with just a pair of games left on both teams’ agendas. Even if the two teams wound up finishing in a tie in the standings, the victory in the second of the pair’s head-to-head affairs enabled the Wildcats to complete the home-and-home season series sweep for the favorable tiebreaker should it come into play.
During a season also played in the shadows of COVID-19, the number of teams qualifying for the postseason has been trimmed in half from that of previous campaigns. As a result, only the top two finishing teams in each league are assured of a playoff bid.
Lake Norman bided its time before moving into its present place. Twice, the Wildcats found themselves battling from behind. Even the second clutch comeback came complete with some suspense before it paid off.
The Wildcats allowed a pair of runs in the top half of the first inning before forging a tie in the bottom half of the second stanza. After plating a go-ahead run in the home half of the third frame and then building a 5-2 lead with three more scratches in the last of the fifth, Lake Norman was tagged for the allowing of four runs to the Titans in the top of the sixth.
The Wildcats then responded by pushing six runs home in the last half of that same frame. The Wildcats then registered the game’s final two outs in the visiting half of the tense seventh that came after giving up two more runs and leaving the potential tying run stranded on the bases in the process.
In middle relief, Lake Norman’s Nick Bumgarner gloved the pitching win after coming on to spell starter Hunter Sherrill. In a closer’s role, James Botta polished off the mound duties. Combined, the all right-handed crew allowed the eight runs on 10 hits while striking out four.
Offensively, Harris Dowdy doubled for one of his two team high-tying two hits and accounted for a pair of runs batted in. Jacob Reeves also paired base hits and, likewise, plated two teammates. Matt Burt drilled a two-run double and was joined by teammates Botta, Caleb Douthit, Aaron Herbst and Bumgarner with a base knock each.
Lake Norman resides in the cat bird’s seat in regards to owning the no-worse-than-second-place position in the updated I-Meck standings. Heading back into play the Wildcats are engaging in their regular season’s final home-and-home season series with second division-dwelling North Mecklenburg. The second of the two meetings is set to held on the LNHS diamond on Friday night that could also serve as the final tune-up before entering postseason play set to get underway early the following week.