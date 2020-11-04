Win again puts driver again at head of World Short Track class

There’s just something about the site and seasonal setting that brings out the best in one local entry in the annual World Short Track Championship.
Mooresville’s Kyle Strickler had himself quite a weekend -- again – following his dominating performance in the fifth yearly installment of the competition held at The Dirt Track in Charlotte.
Strickler registered the fastest time in qualifying and ran away with a win in the Heat Race before fashioning a wire-to-wire win in the main event to collect his third career WSTC UMP Modified Division title.
Strickler also prevailed as the champion in the attraction’s inaugural affair in 2016 and then repeated the feat the following season. He becomes the first three-time winner in the gathering’s five-year history.
“It’s great for me to be able to be the first three-time winner,’’ a beaming Strickler remarked after the fact.
Truth be told, Strickler was downright untouchable in the Feature. Even with multiple restarts throughout the 30-lap event, nobody else in the field seemed to have anything for him. He covered the field to prove to be the one difficult to beat all weekend.
Having raced DIRTcar Late Models for most of the season, Strickler had to re-adjust for the weekend. But he’s had so many laps around Charlotte now, and it certainly showed as he got the jump on the initial start.
“A lot of times here at Charlotte, if you can arc-in the corner, it’s actually way better. I just got in the banking there and got a run on the start, put it out in clean air and just let ‘er eat,” Strickler said.
A familiar face gave him his stiffest challenge.
Fellow Mooresville-based driver Nick Hoffman, the only other UMP Modified Feature winner in the World Short Track history, overcome a mechanical problem during the Heat Race to secure the last transfer position into the feature final. Hoffman, a winner of the title in 2018 and again last year, overtook a host of entries to turn up the challenge before settling with an overall third-place finish.
Yet another area-based entry also enjoyed a somewhat successful showing.
Mooresville’s David Stremme secured the preferred pole position for the feature race before posting a final fourth-place finish. Atoning for the outcome, Stremme saved some satisfaction by finishing first in the 20-lap All-Star Invitational coming complete with some interview questions posed by his wife in a special edition of a Victory Lane celebration.
