Win again puts driver again at head of World Short Track class

There’s just something about the site and seasonal setting that brings out the best in one local entry in the annual World Short Track Championship.

Mooresville’s Kyle Strickler had himself quite a weekend -- again – following his dominating performance in the fifth yearly installment of the competition held at The Dirt Track in Charlotte.

Strickler registered the fastest time in qualifying and ran away with a win in the Heat Race before fashioning a wire-to-wire win in the main event to collect his third career WSTC UMP Modified Division title.

Strickler also prevailed as the champion in the attraction’s inaugural affair in 2016 and then repeated the feat the following season. He becomes the first three-time winner in the gathering’s five-year history.

“It’s great for me to be able to be the first three-time winner,’’ a beaming Strickler remarked after the fact.

Truth be told, Strickler was downright untouchable in the Feature. Even with multiple restarts throughout the 30-lap event, nobody else in the field seemed to have anything for him. He covered the field to prove to be the one difficult to beat all weekend.