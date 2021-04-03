Win assures happy holiday for Wildcats soccerl team

Nothing doing.
Lake Norman’s girls soccer team made sure that nothing indeed would spoil its Easter holiday plans.
The Wildcats nearly matched their high-water mark for goals scored in a single match and drew their second such showing to a close ahead of regulation play following a 9-0 showering past fellow I-Meck Conference foe Zebulon Vance.
By also logging in with their second shutout of a common circuit counterpart for the season to date as well, the Wildcats own a 4-0 record.
Lake Norman very nearly concluded the matter during the course of first-half play alone. The Wildcats legged in all but one of their goals in the first period to command an 8-0 advantage at the halftime break. The Wildcats then iced the issue and forced the contest to a conclusion by knocking in the final strike early in the course of the second half.
By rule, high school girls matches are ended when either team owns as much as a nine-goal edge during the second half of play courtesy of a mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule.
It was the second time that requirement was invoked on the part of the winners and first since the latter’s season-opening appearance.
The total number of goals scratched by Lake Norman came within one of also matching the output also managed in that first affair held back in the middle of March.
It could have been worse. The Wildcats forced the Vance Cougars goalkeeper to rack up as many as 15 saves of potential net-finding shots.
No additional individual information was available.
Lake Norman’s bout against I-Meck foe Hopewell was postponed by too wet playing grounds and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Wildcats return to the field when traveling to take on North Mecklenburg Tuesday in the first of back-to-back outings. Lake Norman returns home on Wednesday to face off against a West Charlotte team that is playing all of its games this season on the road due to the unavailability of a home field.