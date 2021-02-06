Win provides welcome relief from Wildcats’ woes

What a relief.
Lake Norman’s boys basketball team snapped a string of setbacks suffered since squaring off opposite non-conference opponents thanks to a welcome, 67-63 favorable outcome over Hickory Ridge.
Continuing a recent run of non-league appearances coming caused by the fact that the majority of the members of their I-Meck Conference have had their seasons placed in a holding pattern over COVID-19, the Wildcats parlayed a promising start into the squelching of their season’s losing skid.
With the win, Lake Norman headed back into action owning a 2-6 overall record that finds its 1-2 mark in league play standing pat.
It didn’t take much looking to find the primary source of its success.
Senior primary post presence Seth Aeschliman posted an individual double-double with the piling up of a game-high 24 points and the claiming of 10 rebounds to anchor the winning charge. Aeschliman also captained a crew of three double-digit points producers for the victors.
The Wildcats’ all-senior twosome of guard Cam Kepley and forward Christian Taylor dumped outputs of 16 and 11 points, respectively, into the bin to help balance the attack.
LNHS opened up a near twin-figure lead in the first quarter on its way to owning a 37-26 advantage by the arrival of the halfway mark. That edge proved vital over a second half in which the Wildcats bent but did not break by having six points trimmed off the cushion.
Lake Norman was on track to extend its stretch of games against non-circuit competition with a visit to Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge.
The Wildcats return to pivotal I-Meck action when also returning home to play host to arch-rival and crosstown foe Mooresville on Tuesday night. Lake Norman eyes a sweep of the two teams’ home-and-home season series in what will also account for both entries resumption of interrupted conference action.