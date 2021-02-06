Win provides welcome relief from Wildcats’ woes

What a relief.

Lake Norman’s boys basketball team snapped a string of setbacks suffered since squaring off opposite non-conference opponents thanks to a welcome, 67-63 favorable outcome over Hickory Ridge.

Continuing a recent run of non-league appearances coming caused by the fact that the majority of the members of their I-Meck Conference have had their seasons placed in a holding pattern over COVID-19, the Wildcats parlayed a promising start into the squelching of their season’s losing skid.

With the win, Lake Norman headed back into action owning a 2-6 overall record that finds its 1-2 mark in league play standing pat.

It didn’t take much looking to find the primary source of its success.

Senior primary post presence Seth Aeschliman posted an individual double-double with the piling up of a game-high 24 points and the claiming of 10 rebounds to anchor the winning charge. Aeschliman also captained a crew of three double-digit points producers for the victors.

The Wildcats’ all-senior twosome of guard Cam Kepley and forward Christian Taylor dumped outputs of 16 and 11 points, respectively, into the bin to help balance the attack.