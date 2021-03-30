Win washes away dirt from area’s newest Cup Series victor

Downright dirty.

Knocking off the dust, another area entry has now joined the ranks of a winner on the premier NASCAR Cup Series level.

Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Joey Logano emerged as the worth-waiting-for victor of the inaugural Food City Dirt Race held at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Delayed a day from its originally-scheduled date due to rain, the outcome was rendered in the first time in more than 50 years that a NASCAR Cup Series event was held on a dirt track.

For the winner, though, the triumph was the 27th of a career that already includes the capturing of the Cup Series championship. He navigated the unusual and new surface to also become the seventh different driver to visit victory lane in as many races held so far this season.

Logano also becomes the second member of the Team Penske organization to secure his presence in the postseason championship. Fellow team member Ryan Blaney won the previous weekend’s event.

Though forced to engage in overtime after a late caution period took place with five laps left in regulation running, Logano sat at the head of the pack on the restart of the two-lap dash.

“Man, it’s incredible,’’ Logano said. “How about Bristol on dirt? This is incredible. There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do is really special.”