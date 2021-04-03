 Skip to main content
Win washes away dirt from area’s newest Cup Series winner
Win washes away dirt from area's newest Cup Series winner

NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, March 29 in Bristol, Tenn.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Downright dirty.

Knocking off the dust, another local entry has now joined the ranks of a winner on the premier NASCAR Cup Series level.

Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Joey Logano emerged as the worth-waiting-for victor of the inaugural Food City Dirt Race held at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Delayed a day from its originally-scheduled date due to rain, the outcome was rendered in what accounted for the first time in more than 50 years that a NASCAR Cup Series event was held on a dirt track.

For the winner, though, the triumph was the 27th of a career that already includes the capturing of the Cup Series championship. He navigated the unusual and new surface to also become the seventh different driver to visit victory lane in as many races held so far this season.

Logano also becomes the second member of the Team Penske organization to secure his presence in the postseason championship. Fellow team member Ryan Blaney won the previous weekend’s event.

Though forced to engage in overtime after a late caution period took place with five laps left in regulation running, Logano sat at the head of the pack on the restart of the two-lap dash.

“Man, it’s incredible,’’ Logano said “How about Bristol on dirt? This is incredible. There’s nothing like winning at Bristol, but putting dirt on it and being the first to do is really special.”

As it turns out, Logano will be able to relish his efforts longer than any other winner on the circuit this season. The NASCAR Cup Series will take the weekend of the Easter holiday off before resuming the schedule the following weekend.

