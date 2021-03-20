Win, weather stretch Wildcats’ soccer second-season stay

Stay extended.

As it turned out, Lake Norman’s boys soccer team’s slight upset scored during the first-round phase of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs secured it an even longer appearance than originally planned.

The Wildcats in particular kicked up their heels during the course of second-half play when posting a 3-1 triumph higher-seeded Hickory Ridge in opening-round action serving to initially advance them into later in the week’s second round under the fast-paced playoff process.

However, weather forced Lake Norman’s round-two showing against the NCHSAA’s 16-team West Region bracket’s No.1 seeded entry in Charlotte Myers Park to be postponed. That affair must be completed by the close of the weekend according to the latest statewide release made by the ruling organization.

Lake Norman, recipients of the region’s No. 9 seed, stretched out its stay after breaking the 1-1 tie in place at the intermission break by legging in the contest’s remaining two goals during the final half to eliminate number 8-seeded Hickory Ridge in what could well have been viewed as a preview of coming attractions.