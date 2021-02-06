Win-win platform in place for area’s first-year race organization

A win-win proposition.

Mooresville's 23XI Racing, one of the newest entries in NASCAR, will find itself in just such an appealing situation heading into its scheduled on-track debut.

The organization will be placing driver Ty Dillon behind the controls of its entry in Tuesday night’s scheduled primetime running of the exhibition race Busch Clash to kick off festivities leading to later in the week’s official season-opening event.

Dillon will be in place replacing regular 23XI driver Bubba Wallace, who is still on track to be the franchise’s regular race-day driver.

Dillon is eligible for the Clash due to the fact that he was a stage winner in a race during last year’s season. Wallace did not qualify for the season’s opening non-points event.

It will mark the team’s first official appearance on the track, allowing it to also gather valuable experience.