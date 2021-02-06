Win-win platform in place for area’s first-year race organization

A win-win proposition.
Mooresville's 23XI Racing, one of the newest entries in NASCAR, will find itself in just such an appealing situation heading into its scheduled on-track debut.
The organization will be placing driver Ty Dillon behind the controls of its entry in Tuesday night’s scheduled primetime running of the exhibition race Busch Clash to kick off festivities leading to later in the week’s official season-opening event.
Dillon will be in place replacing regular 23XI driver Bubba Wallace, who is still on track to be the franchise’s regular race-day driver.
Dillon is eligible for the Clash due to the fact that he was a stage winner in a race during last year’s season. Wallace did not qualify for the season’s opening non-points event.
It will mark the team’s first official appearance on the track, allowing it to also gather valuable experience.
It will also be beneficial for the driver as well. Dillon will be attempting to secure a position in the Daytona 500 as an open car entry when driving for Mooresville’s Gaunt Brothers Racing during affairs scheduled to be held later in the week. Also, Dillon is in the process of putting together a resume for the season that also includes races taking place in the second-tier Xfinity Series.
Dillon is eligible to pilot the 23XI entry that is co-owned by veteran driver Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan by meeting one of the required qualifications. Drivers merit participation by being a former Busch Pole Award winner, a past Busch Clash victor competing full time in 2020, a Daytona 500 champion competing full time in ’20, former Dayton 500 Busch Pole winner also competing full time in ’20, and all NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, race winner and stage winners from last year.
A total of 24 drivers secured invites.
The Busch Clash is set to take place Tuesday night at the same Daytona International Speedway that will host the season-opening Daytona 500 the following weekend.