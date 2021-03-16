Win-win rewarded with third career NCAA All-America recognition

While it wasn’t exactly a win, in a way it was.

Mooresville native Daniel McArthur may have fell just short of reaching one personal quest, but he was not to be denied another.

McArthur, a former program walk-on and present full-scholarship veteran fifth-season senior member of the University of North Carolina’s men’s track and field program, secured the attaining of his third career All-America status courtesy of his most recent performance put forth in this season’s NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship Meet.

Joining a number of fellow members of the Tar Heels, men and women qualifiers alike, for the competition held inside the Randal Tyson Track Center situated on the campus of host University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., McArthur fashioned such a feat in his specialty event that was worth yet another A-A designation.

For the record, the now three-time Atlantic Coast Conference champion in the shot put heaved the weighted ball a distance of 65 yards, 1 ¼ inches to officially account for a fourth-place finish in the event during the NCAA finale. While it came short of securing McArthur a coveted national collegiate crown that he lists as one of his desires, the effort was once again recognized with his third career All-America distinction.

