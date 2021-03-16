Win-win rewarded with third career NCAA All-America recognition

While it wasn’t exactly a win, in a way it was.
Mooresville native Daniel McArthur may have fell just short of reaching one personal quest, but he was not to be denied another.
McArthur, a former program walk-on and present full-scholarship veteran fifth-season senior member of the University of North Carolina’s men’s track and field program, secured the attaining of his third career All-America status courtesy of his most recent performance put forth in this season’s NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship Meet.
Joining a number of fellow members of the Tar Heels, men and women qualifiers alike, for the competition held inside the Randal Tyson Track Center situated on the campus of host University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., McArthur fashioned such a feat in his specialty event that was worth yet another A-A designation.
For the record, the now three-time Atlantic Coast Conference champion in the shot put heaved the weighted ball a distance of 65 yards, 1 ¼ inches to officially account for a fourth-place finish in the event during the NCAA finale. While it came short of securing McArthur a coveted national collegiate crown that he lists as one of his desires, the effort was once again recognized with his third career All-America distinction.
After first reaching that point during the 2019 season, he was also rewarded with similar success in ’20 even though that particular national title event was unable to take place due to COVID-19. This time around, in competition that was able to be held, McArthur again achieved the elite level of success.
He was one of only five fellow members of the UNC contingent competing in the NCAA national championships to merit such lofty attention and was the only one to do so in an individual event.
For McArthur, the latest achievement adds to his indoor season’s overall success.
Most recently, he was selected as the Southeast Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches of America organization. That honor was largely based on his regular-season accomplishments that were highlighted by his being named as the Men’s Field Most Valuable Player in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Meet after he set new event and Tar Heels programs record when winning the shot put event at that affair.
Now a three-time individual event gold medalist in the ACC ranks, the matching number of nationally acclaimed A-A accolades sit alongside his total of eight first-team All-ACC recognitions collected between the winter indoor and spring outdoor track and field seasons secured over the course of his career.
With still the upcoming spring outdoor campaign remaining to be held for him to perform, it allows McArthur to continue on a path that includes competing for the coveted Patterson Award that is annually presented to UNC’s top departing male student-athlete as well as competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials.