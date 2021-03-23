Winning crowd grows courtesy of another area NASCAR Cup entry

Welcome to the crowd.
Add yet another local entry to the fast-growing group of first-time-this-season winners on the premier NASCAR Cup Series level.
Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the sixth different entry to emerge as a winner in as many events held on the schedule so far this season following a late-lap pass for the lead to fashion a first-place finish in last weekend’s running of the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
For now fifth-time career Cup victor Blaney, the outcome also stretched a career-long streak in his all-time trips to a race site’s victory lane.
Including the most recent, each one of Blaney’s wins at the NASCAR Cup level have come with a move made in the final 10 laps of a race. This time around, the Team Penske driver took over the race lead with eight laps to go and held on from there to prevail.
“Gosh, we had a great long-run car all day,” said Blaney, who best previous placement at the track had been a fourth place finish. “It took us a little bit to get going, but I was pretty free all day. We’ve been good this year and had some bad breaks, so it’s nice to close out a race like that. That was awesome.”
Blaney becomes the sixth driver to win a Cup series race in as many starts. He’s also the third with local ties to do so. He joins ranks with Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell, winner of the season-opening Daytona 500, and Mooresville resident Martin Truex Jr., victor of the series stop held in Phoenix, as those assured of advancing into the season’s championship field.
“It just shows that a lot of great teams are out there, and happy I’m one of them,’’ said Blaney. “You have to be on top of your game.”
For just a little while, but when it counted the most, the No. 12 Team Penske Ford was just that. The entry led the race three different times for a total of 25 laps. The most vital of them, though, came over the course of the final eight.
“It’s cool to win at a place where you’ve got to finesse it a little bit and think about it,’’ added Blaney.