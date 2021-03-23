Winning crowd grows courtesy of another area NASCAR Cup entry

Welcome to the crowd.

Add yet another local entry to the fast-growing group of first-time-this-season winners on the premier NASCAR Cup Series level.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the sixth different entry to emerge as a winner in as many events held on the schedule so far this season following a late-lap pass for the lead to fashion a first-place finish in last weekend’s running of the Folds of Honor Quik Trip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

For now fifth-time career Cup victor Blaney, the outcome also stretched a career-long streak in his all-time trips to a race site’s victory lane.

Including the most recent, each one of Blaney’s wins at the NASCAR Cup level have come with a move made in the final 10 laps of a race. This time around, the Team Penske driver took over the race lead with eight laps to go and held on from there to prevail.

“Gosh, we had a great long-run car all day,” said Blaney, who best previous placement at the track had been a fourth place finish. “It took us a little bit to get going, but I was pretty free all day. We’ve been good this year and had some bad breaks, so it’s nice to close out a race like that. That was awesome.”